Lenasia pupils in assault video face suspension following MEC Lesufi's visit

Pupils from a school in Lenasia South were involved in an assault incident, which was caught on camera.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school after the video was shared on social media.

All pupils involved, including the victim, will be suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the Lenasia South Secondary School pupils caught in an assault video will be suspended.

The MEC visited the school on Wednesday after seeing the video, which was shared on social media.

In the video, a group of boys, in casual clothes, are seen repeatedly kicking and stomping on another boy in the middle of a busy street.

Lesufi said the incident is alleged to have taken place on Tuesday, in front of the school.

He condemned the incident and the "ill-discipline" of the pupils.

He said all those involved, including the victim, would be suspended, subject to a disciplinary hearing.

"What I witnessed in that video is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. There is no amount of anger that can justify any form of violence in our schools.

"We denounce all acts of ill-discipline that may compel learners to behave violently," said Lesufi.

The cause of the conflict is, at this stage, still unclear.

According to the Department of Education, the incident involved three Grade 12 learners, two Grade 11 learners and one Grade 8 learner.

The department said police were investigating the matter.

