1h ago

add bookmark

Lenasia pupils in assault video face suspension following MEC Lesufi's visit

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Trevor Kunene)
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Trevor Kunene)
  • Pupils from a school in Lenasia South were involved in an assault incident, which was caught on camera.
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school after the video was shared on social media. 
  • All pupils involved, including the victim, will be suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the Lenasia South Secondary School pupils caught in an assault video will be suspended. 

The MEC visited the school on Wednesday after seeing the video, which was shared on social media. 

In the video, a group of boys, in casual clothes, are seen repeatedly kicking and stomping on another boy in the middle of a busy street.

Lesufi said the incident is alleged to have taken place on Tuesday, in front of the school.  

He condemned the incident and the "ill-discipline" of the pupils.

ALSO READ | Panyaza Lesufi | Let's participate in SGB elections and enhance our schools' values

He said all those involved, including the victim, would be suspended, subject to a disciplinary hearing. 

"What I witnessed in that video is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. There is no amount of anger that can justify any form of violence in our schools.

"We denounce all acts of ill-discipline that may compel learners to behave violently," said Lesufi. 

The cause of the conflict is, at this stage, still unclear.

According to the Department of Education, the incident involved three Grade 12 learners, two Grade 11 learners and one Grade 8 learner. 

The department said police were investigating the matter. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
My child would not 'lie about this' - mother testifies in Bryanston High School sexual assault case
Mpumalanga schoolboy dies after fight over dice game
Lesufi to visit Edenglen High School following vicious street fight by pupils
Read more on:
lenasia south secondary schoolpanyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgeducation
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5978 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3963 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.89
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.64
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.72
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.47
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,727.61
(-0.2)
Silver
25.96
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,200.00
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,552.50
(+2.1)
All Share
66,495
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,810
(-1.3)
Financial 15
12,371
(-1.7)
Industrial 25
86,603
(-0.3)
Resource 10
67,134
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo