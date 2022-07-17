27m ago

Lenasia shootings: 4 gunned down around fire, man killed nearby

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Morapedi Mashashe, Gallo Images, Daily Sun
  • Five people were shot dead in Lenasia in two separate incidents.
  • Two people were injured.
  • The shooting comes hours after seven people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Alexandra.

Five people were shot dead in two separate incidents in Tembelihle informal settlement, in Lenasia on Saturday night.

Gauteng police said a group of people were sitting around a fire playing dice when an unknown suspect or suspects began shooting at them around 19:30.

"Four people were certified dead on the scene while two people were taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said. 

In a separate incident in the same area, a 36-year-old man who appeared to have been robbed of his belongings, including a cellphone and bicycle, was found shot dead. 

ALSO READ | PODCAST: The Story - What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

The motive for the shootings cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Police were investigating five cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

Earlier in the week, seven suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting in Alexandra that claimed the lives of six people.

It is alleged a gang went on a robbing and shooting spree in the township. During the arrests, police found a firearm, empty magazines and 10 cellphones.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting Alexandra for a crime imbizo on Sunday afternoon.


