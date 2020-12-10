Lengthy sentence for man who raped girlfriend's daughter and showed her porn

An Eastern Cape man was sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison for raping his girlfriend's child.

He walked free when he was first charged because the little girl and her mother didn't arrive in court to give evidence.

But he raped the girl again and this time he was sent to jail.

He also showed the child pornography.

He was first charged in February 2018 for the rape of the girl who was only 11-years-old at the time.

He was released on R500 bail, but the girl and her mother did not appear in court to give evidence as expected, and the case was struck off the roll.

Side

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the girl's mother seemed to side with her boyfriend at the time.

However, he raped the girl again when she was 13.

He was arrested in March this year by the Family Violence and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth and this time he stayed in custody.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to: two sentences of 15 years for rape; three years for sexual assault and two years for exposing or displaying pornography to a child.