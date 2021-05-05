Leo Prinsloo, who foiled heist in Pretoria, under protective guard after death threats

Cash-in-transit (CIT) driver Leo Prinsloo and his family have been placed under protective guard.

Prinsloo, the driver with nerves of steel, has received death threats after foiling an attempted CIT heist.



Deon Coetzee, the managing director at Fortis Pro-Active Defence Solutions, where Prinsloo works, told News24 they had to assign a protective security detail following the media attention Prinsloo attracted.

"Because of whoever is behind the organised crime, [Prinsloo] has received death threats on his life, so we are just taking it seriously," said Coetzee.

Prinsloo made headlines this week after a video made the rounds, in which he remained calm and collected at the wheel of a cash van under attack.

The footage, which was recorded in the cabin of the CIT vehicle, shows Prinsloo and his colleague, Lloyd Mtombeni, reacting to multiple shots. As the armed robbers attack, Prinsloo is seen immediately reacting, appearing to ram into one of the vehicles before speeding off. He asks Mtombeni to cock a rifle as he evades the CIT robbers. He makes a U-turn and then speeds off again.

In an interview with eNCA, Prinsloo said he had "pre-visualised" what he was going to do in such a situation.

Coetzee said they were handling the threats on Prinsloo's life internally and had not opened a case.

Meanwhile, the attempted CIT heist is being investigated by police, and no arrests have yet been made.