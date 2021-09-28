Leopard seal attacks 3 spearfishermen in False Bay

On Sunday, three spearfishermen were attacked by a seal in False Bay.

It is alleged it attacked the men about 400m off-shore.

They managed to swim back to shore after fighting with the seal for more than 30 minutes.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned spearfishermen, divers, paddlers, bathers and surfers to be cautious following a leopard seal attack in False Bay, Cape Town, on Sunday.



According to the NSRI, Jerome Petersen, 50, Josua Joubert, 40, and Cameron Vannithing, 24, were accosted by the aggressive animal while spearfishing in False Bay.

The seal first targeted Petersen about 400m off-shore between Spaniard Rock and Caravan Reef, near Millers Point.

Petersen dived to the seabed after he was bitten on the leg by the seal which turned its attention to the other spearfishermen "relentlessly biting and bumping them while they desperately tried to get back to shore".

"The seal snapped and broke off their flippers, disarmed them of their spearguns and caused serious bites, puncture wounds and soft tissue injuries, scrapes and bruising.



"They fought for over half an hour before finally reaching the shore exhausted and bewildered by what had transpired," the NSRI said.

Alarm

Members of the public on the shore, who saw the commotion, raised the alarm, and the NSRI responded.

"On arrival on the scene, they were fortunately out of the water and out of danger. They were treated by CMR paramedics for injuries, and the NSRI recovered some of their equipment which was still floating out at sea," it added.

The three men, who are experienced spearfishermen, attributed their survival to their years of experience, high fitness levels and state of the art equipment they had with them.

"A 5 millimetre wetsuit arguably saved Jerome from fatal injuries.

"It remains unknown what caused the aggressive encounter, but marine scientists have warned that leopard seals are known to be dangerous, and marine authorities appeal to the public to be cautious around sea animals in general," the NSRI said.