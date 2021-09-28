1h ago

add bookmark

Leopard seal attacks 3 spearfishermen in False Bay

accreditation
Compiled by Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Leopard seal.
A Leopard seal.
Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • On Sunday, three spearfishermen were attacked by a seal in False Bay.
  • It is alleged it attacked the men about 400m off-shore.
  • They managed to swim back to shore after fighting with the seal for more than 30 minutes. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned spearfishermen, divers, paddlers, bathers and surfers to be cautious following a leopard seal attack in False Bay, Cape Town, on Sunday.

According to the NSRI, Jerome Petersen, 50, Josua Joubert, 40, and Cameron Vannithing, 24, were accosted by the aggressive animal while spearfishing in False Bay.

The seal first targeted Petersen about 400m off-shore between Spaniard Rock and Caravan Reef, near Millers Point.

Petersen dived to the seabed after he was bitten on the leg by the seal which turned its attention to the other spearfishermen "relentlessly biting and bumping them while they desperately tried to get back to shore".  

PICS | Chemical spill in Durban 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

"The seal snapped and broke off their flippers, disarmed them of their spearguns and caused serious bites, puncture wounds and soft tissue injuries, scrapes and bruising.

"They fought for over half an hour before finally reaching the shore exhausted and bewildered by what had transpired," the NSRI said.

Alarm

Members of the public on the shore, who saw the commotion, raised the alarm, and the NSRI responded. 

"On arrival on the scene, they were fortunately out of the water and out of danger. They were treated by CMR paramedics for injuries, and the NSRI recovered some of their equipment which was still floating out at sea," it added.  

The three men, who are experienced spearfishermen, attributed their survival to their years of experience, high fitness levels and state of the art equipment they had with them.

"A 5 millimetre wetsuit arguably saved Jerome from fatal injuries. 

"It remains unknown what caused the aggressive encounter, but marine scientists have warned that leopard seals are known to be dangerous, and marine authorities appeal to the public to be cautious around sea animals in general," the NSRI said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsricape townwestern capegreen
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
41% - 1048 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 181 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 430 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
35% - 875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Gold
1,735.87
-0.8%
Silver
22.43
-0.9%
Palladium
1,875.13
-4.7%
Platinum
967.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
79.53
+1.8%
Top 40
57,462
-0.6%
All Share
63,784
-0.6%
Resource 10
56,880
-1.5%
Industrial 25
82,305
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,437
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg

4h ago

WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo