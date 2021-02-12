Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane stabbed multiple times, cops launch hunt for husband

Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane is fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her husband.

Ratselane was found covered in blood by community members and friends in Mangaung.

Police have launched a manhunt for her husband and believe he will be apprehended soon.

Ratselane was found in a critical condition in Mangaung on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the attack allegedly happened during an argument between the couple.

"It is alleged that the well-known radio presenter and her husband left their home in Mandela View, travelling to Phase 2 [also in Mangaung] to fetch their children. Along the way, they quarrelled, and they ended up at an informal settlement known as Dinaweng," Makhele said.

"Community members and friends found Dimakatso in a critical condition near Bra-White's tavern around midnight. Her body was covered in blood, indicating that she suffered multiple stab wounds," Makhele said.

Ratselane was taken to Pelonomi Hospital.

My colleague and friend #DimakatsoRatselane (nèe Folotsi) is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and left for dead allegedly by her husband Anyone who might know the whereabouts of this suspect please call Crime Stop Nr. 0860010111 or via MySAPS App. pic.twitter.com/0EeKviB4P9 — Nthakoana “Queen Mosia” Ngatane (@nthakoana) February 11, 2021

"She was found in a bad state and could not even speak. A case of attempted murder was opened at Kagisanong police station. The hunt for the suspect started immediately. The suspect is still at large, but it will not be long before he finds himself behind bars. [An] investigation is also being conducted by the police.

"Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane regards any act related to gender-based violence as serious. Motswenyane has instructed the deputy provincial commissioner of crime detection to ensure the perpetrator is brought to book as soon as possible," Makhele said.



