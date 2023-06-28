26m ago

Villagers living near border accused of slaughtering, eating game from SA reserve

Malibongwe Dayimani
Qacha's Nek border post in Lesotho.
PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani, News24
  • Lesotho nationals have allegedly hunted 30 zebras and 20 black hartebeests belonging to a South African nature reserve.  
  • There are fears that the thieves' reign of terror might give rise to tensions between Lesotho and South Africa.
  • The Lesotho government has condemned the actions of its people, if the allegations are true.

South African government-owned Ongeluksnek Nature Reserve in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape no longer has game animals after Lesotho nationals allegedly slaughtered 30 zebras and 20 black hartebeests for food.

The 13 000-hectare reserve, which is situated on the border of Lesotho and South Africa in the southern Drakensberg mountains, has allegedly been under siege from thieves since 2018. 

It is one of 15 game reserves owned by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA). 

Ongeluksnek Nature Reserve manager Mbuyiselo Gxashe told News24 that he and his team had lost the battle with Lesotho villagers living near the South African border.

He said the lack of a boundary fence to the reserve had made it impossible to protect the stolen wildlife.

Gxashe told journalists during a media tour of the reserve:

I am worried about this conduct from our neighbours. They slaughtered the animals and ate them. We use three horses to patrol our reserve, but it is difficult to catch the poachers. Six of the zebras crossed the border to the neighbouring country, where they got slaughtered, and some were hunted here.

The poachers allegedly escape from game rangers over the Drakensberg mountains into Lesotho.  

The ECPTA will be populating the reserve again next year with 30 zebras from sister game reserves, and says more will be done to protect the animals.

ECPTA spokesperson Oyanga Ngalika said: "Ongeluksnek Nature Reserve is enhancing security measures within the reserve to prevent future thefts and unauthorised access. This includes increasing patrols, installing surveillance systems, strengthening fencing and implementing stricter access control measures."

She said engaging with conservation organisations and experts could provide valuable insights and assistance in managing the  incoming animals.

The ECPTA is also planning an awareness drive to educate the public and stakeholders about the dangers of poaching.

"Raising awareness among the local community, visitors and stakeholders about the reintroduced animals is essential. This will be done through educational programmes, interpretive signage and public outreach initiatives to foster understanding and support for the conservation efforts," said Ngalika.

She believes this will help ensure the welfare of the new animals, the integrity of the ecosystem and the long-term conservation goals of Ongeluksnek Nature Reserve.

Ngalika says some of the planned measures will be executed by the Maloti Drakensberg Transfrontier Conservation Forum, which is charged with preserving the area's biodiversity, conservation and culture, and works to prevent poaching.

The group is made up of members from the Eastern Cape, Free State, Lesotho and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Philip Rawlings, former chairperson of the Matatiele Tourism Forum and owner of Motsamai Tours, said the South African government had put up a boundary fence several times, but it had been stolen each time.

The ECPTA believes reporting the thefts to the police would not deal with the scourge effectively. Instead, it plans to launch a cross-border initiative between Lesotho and South Africa that will foster good working relations and create awareness about the reserve among local communities, which will curb poaching and/or illegal grazing of livestock from Lesotho at the reserve.

Ongeluksnek Nature Reserve is situated next to the Ongeluksnek border post, which is one of several border gates between Lesotho and South Africa.

Some people fear that the thefts will give rise to tensions between South Africa and Lesotho.

Lesotho Tourism Department spokesperson Lerotholi Nkuebe said if the poaching allegations are true, the kingdom condemns the actions of its people in the strongest possible terms.

"Such alleged actions do not characterise our beautiful nation. We are totally against such conduct," said Nkuebe during a brief telephonic interview.

He said this was the first time they were hearing about the allegations and that he would escalate the matter to the relevant authorities within the Lesotho government. 

ongeluksnek nature reserveecptamatatieleeastern capepoachingcrime and courtsanimals
