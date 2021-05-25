13m ago

Less will be spent on state funerals and functions, De Lille tells Parliament

Jason Felix
Patricia de Lille.
Alon Skuy/Gallo Images
  • Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has promised that less will be spent on state funerals, state visits and other functions.
  • The department's budget for prestige programmes will drop from R94 million in 2021-22 to R83 million in 2023-24.
  • On Tuesday, De Lille delivered her department's budget vote speech in Parliament.

The government plans to spend less on functions, state visits and funerals.

On Tuesday, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille announced in her budget vote speech less would be spent over the medium-term expenditure framework (three financial years) to curb spending.

"Under the prestige programmes for government functions, state visits and funerals will reduce from R94 million in 2021-22 to R83 million in 2023-24. The department is continuing to implement austerity measures, mainly for the state functions, hence the decreasing budget over the medium term for this programme," she said.

Last year, De Lille started a process to restrict events company Crocia Events, accused of overcharging government R76 million for the funerals of three ANC stalwarts, from doing business with government.

De Lille revealed the company was served with a notice to give reasons why it should not be prevented from doing business with the state.

Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) were commissioned by the department's anti-corruption fraud awareness unit to investigate allegations that Crocia Events had allegedly submitted inflated invoices for state funerals.

Crocia Events charged government R76 million for services delivered at the funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya and former chief of state protocol Billy Modise - all of whom died in 2018.

The company was paid more than R35 million for Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

PwC found invoiced items deemed contractually compliant only amounted to R4.7 million, while items that were invoiced, but not listed on the tender pricing schedule, came to just more than R17 million.

Excess

The quotation provided by Crocia exceeded the final specifications issued by the department by an excess amount of R11.4 million, PwC found.

A management bill of R4 million was included in the final quote.

Crocia was paid R28.9 million for Skweyiya's funeral, but items invoiced only amounted to about R4.3 million.

PwC furthermore found that, in respect of Modise's funeral, Crocia was paid R11.4 million. The contractually compliant items invoiced only amounted to about R3.1 million.

Regarding the department's budget, De Lille said the departmental budget allocation over the medium term is R25.5 billion.

She said funding would be spent on seven priorities areas.

These included:

  • Accelerated infrastructure investment for economic growth;
  • Transforming the economy and built environment to enable job creation;
  • Proactively ensuring spatial transformation and redress through leveraging state assets; and
  • Provide a dignified experience to client departments.

According to De Lille, the department's budget allocation for this financial year is R8.3 billion.

