11m ago

add bookmark

Lesufi dedicates Gauteng matric results to teachers, officials who died of Covid-19

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MEC Panyaza Lesufi
MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Supplied by Education Department
  • Lesufi dedicated the 83.8% matric pass marks to the deceased employees.
  • Youth brigades screening and sanitising pupils in all schools were also applauded for their work.
  • Teachers and government officials who succumbed to Covid-19 have been remembered by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has dedicated the 83.8% matric pass rate achieved by the province's matriculants to all teachers and officials who have succumbed to Covid-19.

Announcing the provincial results on Wednesday in Mondeor, Johannesburg, Lesufi said the province had lost 34 teachers and 18 government officials due to the pandemic.

He said:

We will always remember them and say it was not in vain.

Lesufi also dedicated the achievement to the almost 2 500 youth brigade members working in all schools.

About 27 of them had tested positive, but no fatalities had been recorded, he said.

Lesufi claimed that the province would have scored higher if more parents and civic organisations in Tokoza, Duduza Etwata, Daveyton, Sebokeng and Evaton had not stopped matriculants from attending schools.

"Those schools from two of our districts are the worst performers and have affected our results. They have denied our children to learn because they thought they were political heroes."

He said the "83.8% achievement makes us proud to be associated with this education institution".

"It is sad that our results declined by 3.5%. In the history of Gauteng and the nation, no province has seen pupils obtaining 49 000 bachelor’s passes.

READ | Matric 2020 results: Mixed reaction to 76.2% pass rate

"In Gauteng, we can fill all universities with our pupils alone. Our marks are of high quality because we produced 41 000 distinctions. Our children don’t only pass, they pass beautifully. They didn’t pass above 30%, as some have claimed. They have passed above 80%. We have contributed good, quality results," said Lesufi.

Gauteng has contributed a total of 23% bachelor's passes countrywide.

"Our 100% schools have given us more than 95% bachelor’s passes. Township schools have done well, regardless of the difficult challenges they are facing. Among the best township schools is Diepsloot Secondary School.

"The school was vandalised and lost almost everything, which were later replaced. The school is currently operating in mobile classrooms. Diepsloot Secondary School achieved 100%, with 77% bachelor’s passes. This is a demonstration that we are closing the gap between urban and township schools," Lesufi said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgeducationmatric 2020
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1768 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1343 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1762 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.50
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
17.64
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.82)
Gold
1808.60
(+0.18)
Silver
27.74
(+0.37)
Platinum
1265.00
(+1.54)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2370.99
(+1.58)
All Share
66760.87
(+1.27)
Top 40
61310.05
(+1.35)
Financial 15
12293.11
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
87280.13
(+0.74)
Resource 10
67752.38
(+2.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo