Lesufi dedicates Gauteng matric results to teachers, officials who died of Covid-19

Youth brigades screening and sanitising pupils in all schools were also applauded for their work.

Teachers and government officials who succumbed to Covid-19 have been remembered by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has dedicated the 83.8% matric pass rate achieved by the province's matriculants to all teachers and officials who have succumbed to Covid-19.

Announcing the provincial results on Wednesday in Mondeor, Johannesburg, Lesufi said the province had lost 34 teachers and 18 government officials due to the pandemic.

He said:

We will always remember them and say it was not in vain.

Lesufi also dedicated the achievement to the almost 2 500 youth brigade members working in all schools.

About 27 of them had tested positive, but no fatalities had been recorded, he said.

Lesufi claimed that the province would have scored higher if more parents and civic organisations in Tokoza, Duduza Etwata, Daveyton, Sebokeng and Evaton had not stopped matriculants from attending schools.

"Those schools from two of our districts are the worst performers and have affected our results. They have denied our children to learn because they thought they were political heroes."

He said the "83.8% achievement makes us proud to be associated with this education institution".

"It is sad that our results declined by 3.5%. In the history of Gauteng and the nation, no province has seen pupils obtaining 49 000 bachelor’s passes.

"In Gauteng, we can fill all universities with our pupils alone. Our marks are of high quality because we produced 41 000 distinctions. Our children don’t only pass, they pass beautifully. They didn’t pass above 30%, as some have claimed. They have passed above 80%. We have contributed good, quality results," said Lesufi.

Gauteng has contributed a total of 23% bachelor's passes countrywide.

"Our 100% schools have given us more than 95% bachelor’s passes. Township schools have done well, regardless of the difficult challenges they are facing. Among the best township schools is Diepsloot Secondary School.

"The school was vandalised and lost almost everything, which were later replaced. The school is currently operating in mobile classrooms. Diepsloot Secondary School achieved 100%, with 77% bachelor’s passes. This is a demonstration that we are closing the gap between urban and township schools," Lesufi said.

