Lesufi to visit Edenglen High School following vicious street fight by pupils

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Edenglen High School in Johannesburg on Wednesday following an "incident of learner violence" which allegedly occurred on Tuesday outside the school premises.

In a video widely circulated on social media, pupils can be seen engaging in at least three fights in a residential area.

READ | Brackenfell High: 6 EFF supporters injured, bakkie damaged

Boys are kicked while lying on the ground by groups of other boys. One boy with a ripped shirt attempts to run away but is again assaulted by a boy who was chasing after him. Girls are seen looking on.

"It is concerning that learners will engage in such violence in our environment and same will not be tolerated," Lesufi's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said.

Lesufi is expected to visit the school at 11:00.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.