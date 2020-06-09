Lesufi to visit family of Tshegofatso Pule, who was stabbed, hanged from a tree while pregnant

The body of a Soweto woman was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on Monday.

She was eight months pregnant and had been stabbed to death.

She was last heard from after allegedly having an argument with her boyfriend.

Gauteng Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Tuesday visit the family of Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found stabbed and hanged in a veld on Monday. She was eight months pregnant.



According to Lesufi's spokesperson, Thabiso Hlongwane, Pule was reported missing on Thursday.

Pule's brutal death caused an outrage on social media with the hashtag #JusticeForTshego trending on Twitter on Monday.

According to the Sowetan, Pule's body was found hanging from a tree around Florida Lake near Roodepoort. She was reportedly last seen on Thursday night when she left her home in Meadowlands, Soweto, to visit her boyfriend.

A relative told the Sowetan Pule called the family and said she had had an argument with her boyfriend, who then called an Uber for her. Neither she nor her boyfriend could be reached after that call.

READ | 5 facts about femicide in South Africa

The relative reportedly said Pule was reported missing and posters with her picture were distributed. The family then received a call from someone who had seen her, and her body was later found.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a case of murder was being investigated. No one has been arrested or taken in for questioning.

According to Makhubele, Pule was stabbed on the nipple of her left breast.

"[Pule] was found by a member of the community hanging from a tree, who then notified the police. The deceased is also confirmed to be pregnant. Suspects are unknown at the moment but the investigations are under way."