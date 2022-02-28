Lesufi vs Maile: Battle lines drawn in ANC Gauteng leadership race

ANC branches in Gauteng have begun showing support for their preferred candidates to lead the province.



The ANC provincial conference will take place in June.

Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile are expected to contest the provincial chairperson position.

ANC branches in Gauteng have drawn the battle lines for the ANC's provincial leadership election, with a fierce contest, littered with political slogans, expected.

The race for ANC provincial chairperson in Gauteng is expected to be between Gauteng ANC executive committee member Lebogang Maile and current provincial deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

With David Makhura exiting as ANC chairperson, the election race is wide open.

The battle between Maile and Lesufi has also drawn key lines in the regional contestation battles for the ANC's five regions in Gauteng.

ANC branches backing Lesufi's election as chairperson helped launch his election campaign in the Sedibeng district in the Vaal over the weekend.

His leadership slate included Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who currently serves as Gauteng deputy provincial secretary. Nkomo-Ralehoko is being punted for the deputy chairperson position.

For the provincial secretary position, discussions have focused on current provincial secretary Jacob Khawe and Thulani Kunene, who serves as ANC regional chairperson in the Sedibeng district.

Another name touted was that of Bandile Masuku as provincial treasurer.

Lesufi was cheered at the ANC gathering over the weekend, where he was pictured alongside Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Those supporting Lesufi said he was a "son of the soil" and will represent the renewal of the ANC in Gauteng.

"Unite, renew and serve" is Lesufi's campaign slogan.

A strong backer for Lesufi in the Ekurhuleni district is Doctor Xhakaza, who will contest the Ekurhuleni regional chairperson position against Mzwandile Masina.

Xhakaza currently serves as regional treasurer in Ekurhuleni, and says Lesufi is the best man for the job.

"He will help us regain [the province] in 2024. We need the confidence of our people, and the ANC has to take charge in its electoral fortunes, and Lesufi is the right man," Xhakaza told News24 on Monday.

'He is a man who is known'

Lesufi's lobbyists claim he enjoys support in all ANC regions, but those backing Maile have expressed doubt about it.

On Maile's slate for the ANC Gauteng leadership is Thembinkosi TK Nciza, who currently serves as regional secretary in Ekurhuleni. He will compete for the provincial secretary position.

The same branches that backed Maile were also expected to endorse Masina as regional chairperson in the Ekurhuleni district.

Maile's backers said they had Tshwane firmly in their corner, while the ANC in Johannesburg was split between the two factions.



Maile's faction is punting ANC chief whip in the provincial legislature Mzi Khumalo, while former ANC Tshwane regional secretary Paul Mojapelo will be contesting the treasurer position.

While the fight for the top position in the Gauteng ANC was expected to be fierce, party insiders said the election outcome will be inconsequential for the ANC's national conference outcome.

"It's not about whether we endorse Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term or not. We have to work to save Gauteng because we are the only province at risk of losing elections in 2024," an ANC Gauteng leader said.

Additional reporting by Qaanitah Hunter





