KZN woman who 'rescued' 22 monkeys goes to court after Ezemvelo threatens to remove them

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife wants to remove 22 vervet monkeys from a KZN woman.

But Janette Morgans has turned to the courts to prevent this.

Ezemvelo argues that vervet monkeys are unpredictable and dangerous.

A woman is fighting to keep 22 vervet monkeys that she has rehabilitated and taken care of for 10 years.

But Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says monkeys are unpredictable and dangerous. "Apart from the injuries which a monkey bite would cause, a far greater concern revolves around the diseases which monkeys carry and which are transmissible to humans.

"Unlike domesticated animals, generally speaking, monkeys carry diseases which directly infect humans ... In a very recent article, it is suggested that monkeys may thus be capable of carrying and transmitting Covid-19," Dr Roy William Jones — the district conservation manager at eThekwini Municipality who is employed by Ezemvelo — said in court papers.

He was responding to Janette Morgans' application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday to keep the monkeys.

She wants the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs as well as Ezemvelo stopped from removing the monkeys from her premises in Peacevale, in Pietermaritzburg. This is until the finalisation of her permit application and appeal processes.

Morgans said in court papers that she runs a rehabilitation and sanctuary centre called the 3 Streams Monkey Sanctuary.

These monkeys cannot be released back into the wild due to their injuries, physical challenges and disabilities. They have bonded and formed their own troop. I know that if they are removed from my facility now, they will be taken to another facility and euthanised.

She said she started the care and rehabilitation of vervet monkeys in 2010, assisting various rescue organisations based in KZN to provide care for them. Most of them are neonatal orphans and some suffer from injury, illness or disability.



Prior to her keeping the monkeys in Peacevale, she said she registered a facility at Cowies Hill with Ezemvelo in 2010. This allowed her to operate for the early care of vervet monkeys, as an acknowledged trained surrogate mother.

"Historically, I received newborn and rescued baby vervet monkeys, which I then took to a veterinarian, cared for and reared. If they were able to be rehabilitated back into the wild, they were released. However, many of the animals were injured, disabled or ill and could not be reintegrated into other troops or released into the wild," said Morgans.

From 2010 to 2013, she had been visited by an employee of Ezemvelo who complimented her on the facility and everything was found to be in order, she said. Then in May 2013, she was advised by Ezemvelo that the facility was non-complaint and she had to apply for a captive primate permit. So she did and the application was unsuccessful. Morgans then appealed the refusal.

Specialised

While waiting for a decision, a larger property was bought in Peacevale where a more specialised and purpose-built enclosure was created for the monkeys to have more space and freedom, said Morgans. The monkeys were relocated two years ago.

One of the neighbours complained to the SPCA that the monkeys were not being cared for properly, she said. The complaint was dismissed. Morgans added it then became clear that this neighbour had engaged in a personal vendetta to close down the facility, "because she knew how much I had personally and emotionally invested".

She said the neighbour's probing led to her receiving a letter from Ezemvelo in November last year saying that the MEC had not confirmed that the appeal was successful. Then in January she received a letter from the MEC stating the appeal had been dismissed. A legal process then followed and Ezemvelo threatened to remove the monkeys.

Karl-Heinz Waldermar Kuhn, the MEC’s legal adviser, said in court papers that Morgans failed to disclose that she applied for a permit twice last year and it was dismissed.

Cared for

The monkeys will be taken to the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) where they will be cared for. "These monkeys are not pets," he said, adding that Morgans has no right to keep them.

Jones said that Morgans can’t get a permit because she did not fall into any of the exemptions, such as a circus, a research institution or a museum.

Her castrating some of the monkeys suggests she wants to keep them as pets, he said. Jones also questioned why they are still in captivity if she wants to rehabilitate them. He added that various people in the area have complained about the monkeys.

"Wild monkeys are attracted to the food given to these caged monkeys. This in itself causes stress to both monkeys on the outside and the inside.

"This leads to fights breaking out in and around the cages and through the cages. Through her conduct, the applicant simply triggers an ongoing nuisance and accompanying destruction caused by the wild monkeys attracted to these cages."

The case was adjourned to November.