'Let me wipe my s*** on you': Naked, cursing Joburg woman tries to smear her faeces on cops

Tshepiso Motloung
A video shows two police officers being attacked and humiliated by a woman in her yard.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The woman swore, slapped an officer, and attempted to wipe her faeces on the officers' uniforms.
  • Police say a case of common assault, crime injuria and indecent exposure had been opened.

A video making rounds on social media has shown two police officers being attacked and humiliated by a woman in her yard.

Standing at the door next to an unidentified man, the woman can be heard screaming at the officers and using foul language.

She asked the officers: "What are you doing? Are you recording? Do you have POPI Act? Sergeant, I'd like your number and your badge number."

The officer standing closest to her tries to respond, but she quickly cuts him short and swears at him.

She proceeds to humiliate the officer, saying she doesn't understand the language he is speaking, and that he should speak English.

The woman then asks someone in the house to hand over her phone. After that, she steps out of the house and attempts to take a picture of the officer standing close to the door.

When the officer tries to stop her from photographing him, she slaps him and continues swearing.  

Shortly afterwards, the woman can be seen walking around half naked, with no underwear on.

"Come here, let me wipe my shit on you," she says.

She continues to swear at the officer, telling him he is not allowed in her house. When the officer tries to apprehend her, she turns her buttocks towards him and tries to wipe faece on his pants.

The woman then squats next to the door and relieves herself, while two dogs walk around, sniffing.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident had occurred in Douglasdale last month.

"Police were called to a complaint of disturbance of peace (loud noise), and upon arrival, the lady in question was rude to the point where she even slapped one of the officers," Nevhuhulwi said.

"A case of common assault, crimen injuria and indecent exposure has since been opened for further investigations, and a second case of malicious property damage has also been opened after the suspect damaged the neighbour's bakkie."

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela condemned the incident.

"It is disheartening to see police members treated with such disrespect and humiliation while performing their duties. I am urging the public to please work together with the police to fight one enemy, crime."

Nevhuhulwi said the woman was arrested, but had since been released on bail.

