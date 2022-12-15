1h ago

'Let people sing in trains, leave hawkers alone': Mbalula urges Prasa to rethink new policy

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has come out in support of hawkers and preaching on trains.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has come out in support of hawkers and preaching on trains.
PHOTO: @MbalulaFikile, Twitter
  • Fikile Mbalula has called for the return of hawkers and preachers in Prasa's new trains.
  • He said hawkers were only trying to earn a living on the trains.
  • Mbalula added that preachers were harmless people and called for the arrest of lawbreakers.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to reconsider its decision to ban preaching, singing and hawkers on its new fleet of trains.

Mbalula was speaking during the launch of the Naledi to Johannesburg corridor that will transport many Sowetans to and from town. 

"I don't think it is right. Stop alcohol (sales). Deal with cleanliness on the train. No smoking. We eat inside planes, and some people clean after us. Why don't we want people to eat on the train?" Mbalula asked while seated in a carriage," he said.

"They even (allow people to) drink alcohol on the plane. Trains carry commuters with chronic illnesses. We must let them eat on the train. Even in taxis and buses, we eat.

"They must allow hawkers inside trains. They (hawkers) buy tickets too. I understand your plans to keep trains clean. Hence, after the train stops, they must clean the trains. That is job creation. Get people to clean trains," he added.

• News24's Impact Report 2022: A look back at the stories that shaped the year

"Get people to continue selling in trains, except for alcohol. Don't allow smoking. Kill bad habits. Get business going. These are trains of the working class. Look, I am thirsty and can't buy a soft drink here," he said.

READ | New plan will help Prasa spend billions better, Mbalula tells Parliament

Earlier, while speaking at Park Station in the Johannesburg city centre, the minister said people should be allowed to "sing in trains".

"Leave hawkers alone. I used to be a hawker selling peanuts. Hawkers are guaranteed to earn a living by selling in trains. You have guards to arrest them if they commit criminality. Please don’t allow them to sell alcohol. I know they are creative in selling alcohol. Let's not have arguments.

"You say you don't want churchgoers. They are harmless. They are like people who smoke dagga, except those who mix dagga with drugs. They don't commit any offence. Don't stop that. By stopping them, (these trains) won't be trains for the people. They would be for the elites," said Mbalula.

Prasa previously said it had established that trading on trains was compromising the standard of its services.

It said it would find alternative ways of accommodating hawkers.


