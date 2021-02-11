Let this be a lesson for this government - Kodwa on deaths of 4 kids in sand dune collapse

1h ago

On Wednesday evening, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited the families of the four boys who died after falling into a hole under the bridge along the N2 highway.
@LindiweSisulu
  • ANC ministers visited the families of four children who died in Nyanga this week.
  • The bodies of the four  aged 11 to 13 were recovered on Monday and Tuesday.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the families on Thursday.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu have paid their respects to the parents of four boys who died after falling into a hole while playing on a sand dune in Nyanga, Cape Town.

Sisulu and Zulu visited the families on Wednesday. They were accompanied by State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa.

"This tragedy must be a lesson to the municipality and the government of this metro that this must never happen again because if there was a children's park in this area, this incident would not have happened. It's important that [there are] children's parks in informal areas so that children do not have to play in the roads or in open graves. And this incident must be a lesson that no child must die because there's not sufficient space to play," Kodwa told reporters.

READ MORE | Heartbreak as 4 boys killed after sand dune collapsed while they were playing on it - reports

"What has happened here is tragic and is a social problem we must attend to as a matter of urgency. As the department, we will have to find a site where people will build houses for themselves and those who cannot, we will be there to assist," Sisulu said.

Zulu said she and her department were committed to the well-being of the people.

"We need to focus on what has happened and find a lasting solution. As parents, we should not allow our kids to play far away from us. Let us look after our children," Zulu said.

The bodies of Ivakele Kalikopu, 13, Nqabayethu Mlaza, 12, Axolile Mabangula,11, and Azola Quweni, 13, were recovered by emergency crews between Monday night and early Tuesday morning after a frantic rescue mission.

The boys had fallen into a hole under the bridge along the N2 highway at the Borcherds Quarry turn-off near Nyanga. It's understood that residents use the sand to strengthen the foundations of their shacks.

READ MORE | Deaths of 4 children in Nyanga highlight desperate need for playing facilities, says councillor

Ivakele Kalikopu, 13.
Azola Quweni, 13
Axolile Mabangula,11.
Nqabayethu Mlaza, 12.

Sisulu and Zulu's visit came just a day before Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the families on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela called for an urgent investigation into the matter.

"Following this tragic incident, I instructed my department... to conduct an urgent investigation to determine what happened. This investigation should include the identification of any similar danger spots on the provincial road network," Madikizela said.

He said over the previous weekend, criminals had dug out large amounts of sand from the embankment of the road and this resulted in the material above collapsing while the children were playing there unaware of the danger.

Nqabayethu’
Nqabayethu’s mum, Landela Mlaza, couldn’t hold back her tears.(Photo: Buziwe Nocuze)

"I urge community members to report any knowledge of this sort of criminal activity as soon as it happens because if we know where it is, we can immediately investigate the area and ensure repair," Madikizela said.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato conveyed his condolences to the families.

In a statement, Plato said his office will be offering funeral assistance.

"What started as a moment of happiness through children playing outside, quickly became a tragedy after the sandbank collapsed. The fourth victim was recovered by rescue personnel in the early hours of [Tuesday] and I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of all four victims. The past year has shown us how fragile life is and this incident reminds us of the uncertainty of life. Our thoughts are with their families during this time of grief," Plato said.

Meanwhile, the EFF demanded that the City of Cape Town take responsibility for the deaths of the four children.

"The life of these children could have been spared if the City of Cape Town had fixed this sand dune hole when they were alerted to the danger it was posing to children by a concerned resident… As a party, we submit that this is pure negligence on the part of the City of Cape Town and as such we call on the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government to take full responsibility for the death of these young children," the party said in an earlier statement.

The red berets also took Plato to task after he reportedly said the children should have been playing at facilities such as parks and sports fields.

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi told News24 there were not nearly enough facilities to accommodate the thousands of children in the community and that local sports fields were closed because of Covid-19 regulations.

"We are disgusted by the cold response from… Plato, who commented that there are enough play parks in Nyanga and that these children should not have been playing there in the first place," the statement said.

- Additional reporting by Nicole McCain

