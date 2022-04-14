'Let us take care of each other' - President Cyril Ramaphosa says in Easter message

In his Easter message to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on people to take care of each other over the long weekend.



He said:

During this time of prayer and reflection, let us take care of ourselves; be it on our roads, at places of worship and at other gatherings. Most importantly, let us take care of each other.

He asked people to pray and offer material help to communities in KwaZulu-Natal in particular, where flooding left countless people destitute.

"This year we are blessed by the confluence of Easter, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover. It is a time in which millions of South Africans are exercising their faith and identity as part of our national diversity," he said.

"For many, Easter is a time for worship, for family and for exploring our beautiful country. But for the less privileged and vulnerable, this can be a time when hardship and loneliness is laid bare."

He said the government was helping the affected communities, and would continue to monitor the situation.

He also reminded people to observe public health regulations to protect themselves against Covid-19, and to ensure that they are vaccinated.





