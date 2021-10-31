'Let's go out and vindicate our democratic right to vote' - IEC

The IEC wrapped up special voting on Sunday, with 83% casting their votes.

As the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) wrapped up the final day of special voting on Sunday, it called on citizens to "vindicate their right to vote".

"It is time now for all of us to work together to prepare that these elections are free, fair, and safe - and that the outcome, as it should be, will reflect the will of the South African electorate.

The voting stations for #LGE2021 Special Votes are now closed. pic.twitter.com/c1VY9JgL15 — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 31, 2021

"Therefore, our clarion call to all compatriots, South Africans, is that let's go out and vindicate our democratic right to vote," said the IEC's chairperson, Glen Mashinini, during a briefing at the national results operation centre on Sunday.

The briefing came after the IEC wrapped up the second and final day of special voting in the 2021 municipal elections.

"We are pleased that we have completed the special voting successfully and, as matters stand now, we are very confident that all systems are good for the election day tomorrow [Monday]," Mashinini said.

During the two days allowed for special votes, 83% cast their votes.

Mashinini said the IEC was confident all preparations were in place for it to achieve free, fair, and safe elections [in the context of Covid-19].

"The commission is further satisfied that it has done everything in its powers to prepare for these elections, which are highly contested, even the number of candidates and contesting parties," Mashinini said.

Preparations include, among other things, engaging with stakeholders, like political parties and candidates, the media, security and government structures and agencies, civil society organisations, community-based organisations, traditional authorities, and the voters.