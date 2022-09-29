2h ago

'Let's not pre-empt things': Mantashe says we should 'wait for step two' on plans to fix Eskom

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Gwede Mantashe.
Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
  • Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the country may be heading for "negative results" due, in part, to load shedding
  • He believes moves to look at the Eskom board is the first step to fix the parastatal.
  • Mantashe was in Limpopo for a two-day provincial mining, energy and industrialisation investment conference.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has warned that the devastating effects of load shedding could lead to negative economic returns, especially in the mining sector.

"Load shedding is bad for mining. If we don't fix it right, we are going to see negative results. For example, if you look at the second quarter report of the Statistician-General, you'll see that mining declined.

"There are two reasons that led to that decline – one of them is load shedding, and the second one is the inefficiency of Transnet. This means that you can't take the coal from the pick-up point to the ports [for export]. If you can't address those, mining will pay the price," Mantashe said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 2022 Limpopo Mining, Energy and Industrialisation Investment Conference in Polokwane.

Addressing hundreds of delegates, Mantashe spoke of the need to fix Eskom and to deal with the "energy poverty" in the country.

 "Whilst we continue to face interruptions in electricity supply, government has introduced an energy action plan which places focus on fixing Eskom and improving the availability of existing supply system availability."

Mantashe said:

It further emphasises the need to urgently procure additional energy capacity. Guided by the Integrated Resource Plan, government is engaged in the procurement of additional energy from a mix of energy sources such as available gas, hydropower, nuclear, coal and battery storage.

When pressed to explain what fixing Eskom entails, he said: "There was an announcement about the change of board [of directors]. That is step one. Let us wait for step two, and let us not pre-empt things.”

Mantashe also pointed out that the 2021 unrest exposed the skewed economic landscape of the country in which 50% of the richness was shared between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"[And] if we add the Western Cape, this moves up to 65%. This means six provinces, including this province, are sharing the remaining 35%. We are obligated to change this landscape by developing these provinces to reach their full potential," he said.

The department's deputy director-general responsible for energy and petroleum, Tseliso Maqubela, said 24 mines in the province were still under care and maintenance because they could no longer operate for various reasons. This has resulted in the loss of more than 11 000 jobs.

However, five of the mines have resumed operations this year.

