'Let's refuse to co-govern with criminals', says Cele at North West cops' funeral

Criminals should not be allowed to "co-govern" the country, Police Minister Bheki Cele has said.

Cele was speaking at the funeral of two officers burnt to death in North West.

Five people, including a teenager, have been arrested for the crime.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says criminals believe they have a right to cause mayhem but should not be allowed to "co-govern" the country.



Cele lashed out at communities he accused of harbouring criminals while also complaining about rampant crime.



"Let's refuse to co-govern with criminals. If you are criminal and you think you will run and co-govern the country along with an elected government, that should not happen. Some people believe it is their right to be criminals... that lives should be run by criminals. Officers, your job is to say no to criminals, protect and serve, enforce the law and save lives," Cele said on Saturday.

He spoke at the funeral of North West police officers Sergeant Mojalefa Molete and Constable Simon Ntsekeletsa. The charred bodies of the two Mareetsane police officers were found in a burnt state vehicle last week. They had found stolen goats in a vehicle and had informed their commander that they were taking the suspect's vehicle to the station, but never arrived.

#sapsNW The official funeral for Mareetsane police officers, Sergeant Mojalefa Molete and Constable Simon Ntsekeletsa killed in the line of duty on 27 July 2021 is underway. The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele is in attendance. #FinalSalute ML pic.twitter.com/IXbZQTgPme — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) August 7, 2021

Cele said the 16-year-old was arrested along with his father, indicating that some families continued to breed criminals.

"One of the criminals is a father to another suspect, a 16-year-old. He is already an accomplished criminal, a murderer, which means fathers are grooming criminals. Where are the mothers? You can't tell me you are not aware of this man converting your son into a criminal.

"These criminalities come from families... we know criminals, but we allow them to reign free and then turn around and complain about how the country is full of criminals... meanwhile you give birth to criminals," Cele added.

He said young and fit police officers were being killed in the line of duty by criminals because some residents saw them as enemies and believed it was "good to be bad". This would lead to South Africa killing itself, he said.

"Some South Africans believe it's good to be bad, and bad to be good. That is why we bury our police every weekend. We bury officers that die from Covid-19. Those that are safe from Covid-19 are killed by criminals."

He added:

Unfortunately, we bury the fit and young killed by criminals. If we don't pray for change, South Africa is going to kill itself. We'll go beyond being killed by Covid-19 and other things... we will finish ourselves. I don't know why we hate ourselves so much.





Cele urged police officers to carry out their duties professionally and protect lives, including their own lives, when facing violent criminals.

