1h ago

add bookmark

Level 2: Govt concerned after 820 arrested in Gauteng at the weekend, many for drunk driving

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The government has called on the public to play their part in the fight against alcohol abuse in the wake of drunk driving arrests under Level 2.
  • Two police officers were among 820 people arrested on the road.
  • The alcohol industry called on traders and consumers to abide by the lockdown regulations.

The government on Monday expressed concern at reports of alcohol abuse, recklessness and fatal road accidents after the easing of restrictions under Level 2.

It has been a week since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol as part of the national implementation of Level 2 regulations.

News24 reported that more than 820 people were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend, including two police officers, for a number of crimes, notably driving under the influence of alcohol. 

"The recent spate of fatal accidents following the reopening of liquor sales is a cause for concern," government spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement on Monday.

READ | Accidents, arrests and deaths: South Africans booze it up under Level 2

"While many South Africans are responsible in their use of alcohol, government and society cannot sit idle while lives are being destroyed as a result of alcohol abuse and binge drinking. "We have noticed that some people do not abide by alert Level 2 regulations, which place restrictions on gathering, and we urge law enforcement authorities to play their role in bringing the culprits to book."

She welcomed the call by Police Minister Bheki Cele for police to be tough on alcohol consumption and driving.

Williams called on all citizens to be responsible.

"We urge road users, especially drivers, to take extra care and exercise utmost vigilance on the road."

The alcohol industry said in a statement on Monday evening that it supported the government's call to fight alcohol abuse.

It also appreciated the opportunity to continue trading.

"As part of the industry's push for a social compact with all stakeholders, we are continuing to develop programmes in partnership with the relevant government entities, and we should get to the implementation stage soon," said industry spokesperson Sibani Mngadi.

Projects proposed by the industry included the establishment of Alcohol Evidence Assessment Centres for blood concentration levels to be tested, and the results immediately made available to support a successful prosecution. 

"We call on traders and consumers alike to abide by all the lockdown rules and make sure that drinking occasions do not contribute to the spread of infections and an unnecessary burden on the health system," said Mngadi. 

Related Links
MEC saddened after 3 Tshwane metro cops die in head-on collision with 'drunk driver'
Jozini horror crash: Accused abandons bail in drunk driving, culpable homicide case
Jozini horror crash: Truck driver to be charged with drunk driving, culpable homicide
Read more on:
johannesburgalcohol banaccidentslockdown
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 641 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 2703 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
10% - 353 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.95
(+0.99)
ZAR/GBP
22.16
(+1.22)
ZAR/EUR
20.00
(+1.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(+0.98)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1928.79
(-0.30)
Silver
26.61
(+0.23)
Platinum
917.00
(+0.27)
Brent Crude
44.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2148.00
(-0.44)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo