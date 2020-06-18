1h ago

add bookmark

Level 3 regulations still in force, says lawyer about De Beer judgment

Jenni Evans
The army deployed in Alexandra, Gauteng, during the lockdown.
The army deployed in Alexandra, Gauteng, during the lockdown.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • Level 3 regulations are still in full force unless a court finds otherwise after the government filed for leave to appeal the surprise De Beer judgment.
  • A lawyer briefing the Western Cape legislature said this meant people could still be liable for violating any of the regulations even though a judge declared them irrational.
  • Because of this, people must still abide by all the regulations and directions the government issues.

A lawyer briefing the Western Cape legislature on the court judgment that declared the lockdown regulations irrational and unconstitutional warned Level 3 lockdown regulations still apply until an appeal court decides otherwise.

This means it is still not permissible to do things like walk on the beach, or violate any of the current Disaster Management Act regulations. 

Briefing the special committee on Covid-19, advocate Romeo Maasdorp told the MPLs the status of the judgment was it had moved to the appeal phase after the government filed papers last Tuesday.

News24 reported Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma felt there was a good prospect of succeeding in the appeal.

Appeal

Filing the appeal has the effect of keeping the current regulations in force, even though the 14 days Judge Norman Davis had given the government from 2 June to amend the regulations were running out.

This as even more businesses, such as hairdressers and the hospitality industry, eagerly await directions on what they may or may not do after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced revisions to Level 3 regulations on Wednesday night.

READ | Hairdressers and restaurants: Here are all the businesses that will reopen

Maasdorp said the appeal, which had been filed, further clarified "there is no vacuum" regarding what was and was not permitted.

"There is no legal vacuum," he stressed. 

"The De Beer judgment said until such time as regulations have been amended, the law will remain the same. 

"The law continues. If someone has committed a wrong in the sense of violating the regulations, the law will apply until [the] Constitutional Court gives finality and conclusive clarity."

Maasdorp contended in his opinion, Davis had made findings on cases that were not canvassed in the affidavits submitted. 

He touched on Level 3 regulations when the application itself dealt with Level 4 regulations.

MUST READ | Covid-19: Elderly, staff feeling the trauma of outbreaks at old age homes

This was because of the lapse between the time of the application in May, when Level 4 was in place, and handing down judgment when Level 3 came into force.

Maasdorp said this meant the government was not able to respond to the additional Level 3 factors that Davis flagged as problematic in his judgment.

These included limitations on gatherings, not being allowed to walk on a beach, but being allowed to run next to it on a promenade, and funeral rites.

"The judge strayed outside his lane by giving judgment on matters not in front of him," he added.

Reyno de Beer, the Liberty Fighters Network and Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation were granted a surprise judgment in their favour by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria when they challenged the rationality of the Level 4 regulations.

READ | Govt faces another legal challenge over legality of lockdown regulations 

Davis found the order declaring a national disaster in the light of the pandemic was rational, but some of the regulations were not rationally connected to slowing the rate of infection.

He ordered them constitutionally invalid, but because of the danger Covid-19 posed, suspended the order of invalidity.

Davis gave the government 14 days to amend them to be in line with the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The government then lodged an application for appeal to be heard urgently.

Related Links
Lockdown regulations verdict: Man who took on govt and won says it was 'like David taking on...
Lockdown: Cabinet wants scientists to weigh in before any new decisions are taken
OPINION: The court ruling on lockdown regulations is as unclear as the laws
Read more on:
coronaviruscourtlockdown
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 254 votes
No
66% - 2134 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1719.10
(-0.36)
Silver
17.37
(-0.34)
Platinum
807.00
(-1.10)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1907.00
(+0.30)
All Share
53880.68
(-0.27)
Top 40
49534.90
(-0.25)
Financial 15
10495.13
(-2.54)
Industrial 25
75270.69
(+0.83)
Resource 10
48835.70
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo