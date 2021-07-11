Level 4 likely here to stay for another two weeks, say sources

The government is leaning towards extending Level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

South Africa is in the grips of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The government is leaning towards extending Level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown by another two weeks.



President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Sunday night and it is expected that adjusted lockdown regulations will not change much.

Before Ramaphosa's address, he is meeting the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

READ | Ramaphosa expected to keep the country in level 4 lockdown

The Level 4 regulations would be reconsidered in 14 days time, the same route taken as to when he first announced them a fortnight ago.

News24 has reliably learnt the school-closure period is to be extended until 26 July.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the discussions told News24 adjusted limitations for restaurants are also on the cards to allow a maximum of 50 people indoors.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Sunday, 11 July 2021, to assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the national response to this challenge. https://t.co/CHe50OceTr — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) July 9, 2021

The ban on alcohol is set to remain in place, but there were calls for a partial ban, especially for the wine industry given the impact on small businesses.



Agri-auctions would be allowed once more under strict conditions, sources said.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday, 11 July 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) July 11, 2021

All indications are that the validity period for small business permits will be extended with a grace period that will run until February next year.

It is also expected the national state of disaster will also be extended by another month to 15 August.