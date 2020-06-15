1h ago

add bookmark

Level 4 lockdown regulations: Public participation process was too short, court hears

Jan Gerber
An elderly man opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for Covid-19 coronavirus.
An elderly man opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for Covid-19 coronavirus.
Marco Longari/AFP
  • The process with which the government drafted its lockdown regulations for Level 4 was challenged in court due to the short time frame allowed for public participation.
  • The government says a public participation process was not necessary.
  • Judgment has been reserved.

The rationality of the government's regulations for the Level 4 lockdown was challenged in court on Monday due to the short time allowed for public participation.

The controversial regulation continuing the ban on smoking, which was announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is among those questioned. Dlamini-Zuma said the decision was reached after public consultation.

Last month, Mpiyakhe Dlamini, Duwayne Esau, Tami Jackson, Lindo Khuzwayo, Mikhail Manuel, Neo Mkwane, Scott Roberts and Riaan Salie asked the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town to declare the lockdown regulations invalid and the National Coronavirus Command Council inconsistent with the Constitution and Disaster Management Act.

On Monday, judges Rosheni Allie and Elizabeth Baartman listened to arguments via a virtual platform. They reserved judgment.

READ | Govt wants DA's ConCourt challenge dismissed with costs

Advocate Anton Katz SC, for some of the applicants, said: "The process chosen by the government to make the regulations failed the rationality test in the process stage."

He added they were in dispute with the respondents on whether or not public participation was required - he said yes, they said no.

However, there was a public participation process, but the process was not rational, Katz argued.

On 25 April, he said, a notice that there was a process for public comment appeared on the Department of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs' website, and Dlamini-Zuma mentioned it during a press conference on the same day.

'Defective'

The deadline for submissions was 12:00 on Monday 27 April. The regulations were announced on Wednesday evening 29 April. Katz argued it was impossible to consider 70 000 submissions during that time.

"It was a defective process," he said. "We submit, a process from Saturday to Wednesday can never be what we could call rational."

Allie said a truncated process was acceptable under the circumstances of dealing with a pandemic, "but not this truncated".

Advocate Marumo Moerane SC, for Dlamini-Zuma, did not directly respond to the concerns Katz raised about the process.

"We submit the regulations are constitutional," he said.

Moerane added it was common cause the regulations limited the rights contained in the Bill of Rights, but it was instituted to protect rights - also protected by the Bill of Rights - threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He argued the government's lockdown response was guided by science and that it had saved thousands of lives.

Moerane said the process was "procedurally rational" and the Disaster Management Act did not require public participation.

"Our learned friends have not dealt with the issue of the truncation," Katz said.

Read more on:
cape townlockdowncourt
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
25% - 540 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 125 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
26% - 556 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
44% - 945 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.10
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-1.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.39)
Gold
1724.54
(-0.40)
Silver
17.36
(-0.57)
Platinum
824.00
(+2.74)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1933.00
(+1.91)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo