Level 4 lockdown with total alcohol ban, school closures on the cards

Jason Felix
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Getty Images)
  • It is likely that South Africa will move to lockdown Level 4.
  • Alcohol is expected to be banned, while there will be further restrictions on the movement of people.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20:00 tonight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a move to Level 4 lockdown for the coming weeks and, with it, comes a complete ban on alcohol.

The President's Coordinating Council (PCC), which consists of premiers and executive mayors, met on Sunday to discuss the way forward in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections.

Calls have been mounting for Ramaphosa to implement strict lockdown measures to deal with the new Delta variant prevalent in the country.

Insiders said discussions were robust - and it was likely that there would be a tighter restriction on movement, a curfew between 21:00 and 04:00, schools to close, while alcohol sales - off-site and on-site - was set to be prohibited for the next three weeks.

South Africa has had three alcohol sales bans since the country went into its first lockdown in March last year.

The first ban was lifted in June, but a second followed in July amid South Africa's first Covid-19 wave.

When the second wave hit – fuelled by a more contagious variant – a third ban was imposed at the end of December last year.

Sources say Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to determine the date when schools will be closed. 

Travelling to and from Gauteng for leisure will be prohibited, but other travelling and transport of goods and services will continue.

Gauteng is currently the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, recording the highest cases daily.

The province is currently experiencing a 37% positivity rate in all tests.

All other protocols and measures are set to remain in place.

At least three government sources said all gatherings would be prohibited, except for funerals and cremations, which would be limited to 50 people.

It was also proposed that restaurants only be allowed to do take-aways for the next few weeks, while public spaces, like parks, sports grounds, etc, be closed for three weeks.

Cabinet was expected to meet later on Sunday afternoon to rubber stamp the proposals.

