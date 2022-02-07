1h ago

Levels of vaccine hesitancy declining in SA - study shows

Tebogo Monama
Citizens receive Covid-19 vaccination at the Jabulani Mall Taxi Rank Pop Up Vaccination Site.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
  • A study by UJ and the HSRC says levels of vaccine hesitancy are declining. 
  • The study says people aged 18 to 34 face more barriers to getting vaccinated than people aged 50. 
  • Nearly 42% of the population is fully vaccinated. 

Levels of Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy across the country are declining, according to a new survey. 

Round five of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)  Covid-19 Democracy Survey conducted between 22 October and 17 November 2021 found that 36% of adults aged 18 years and older were fully vaccinated, or partially vaccinated, at the time of the survey. 

The report states that a further 38% indicated that they were favourable towards taking the vaccine, while 25% were hesitant. 

This means the level of vaccine hesitancy has declined slightly, from 28% recorded in round four of the survey last winter.

The writers of the report say this indicates that the adult population that is vaccine hesitant is largely stable.  

The report said:

While overall the level of vaccine hesitancy is stable, there have been some important positive shifts in vaccine hesitancy. The level of vaccine hesitancy among those aged 18-24 years has declined by 16 percentage points and by 9 percentage points among 25-34-year-olds. It has, however, remained stable in older age groups.

Last week, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said 41.61% of the adult population had been fully vaccinated.

More than 1.2 million children aged 12 and older have been vaccinated. 

Phaahla said those aged 60 and older continued to lead as the most vaccinated age group.

The 18-34 age group has the lowest vaccination rate at only 33%.  

According to the survey report, this age group experienced more problems with knowing where to go for vaccination or difficulties in getting to a vaccination site compared to people in their 50s.

They found that 23% of unvaccinated but vaccine favourable adults stated that they did not know where to go for vaccination, 17% reported it was difficult to get to a vaccination site, 17% faced cost-related barriers in travelling to vaccination sites, while 16% referred to time constraints. 

"White adults have the highest levels of reported vaccine coverage, and black African adults have the lowest... Despite the fact that black African adults are more favourable towards vaccination than white adults."

The report states that one of the reasons vaccination might be low among black people could be because of barriers against immunisation.  

"Barriers to vaccination are experienced unequally across society, reflecting broader socioeconomic inequalities. Black African and coloured adults report more problems in not knowing where to go for vaccination and with the costs of getting to vaccination sites."

