LGBTQI+ activist killed in alleged hate crime near Durban

accreditation
Nicole McCain
KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza leads a social cohesion parade in Port Shepstone.
PHOTO: Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini
  • A KwaZulu-Natal LGBTQI+ activist has been murdered.
  • She was stabbed in the Umbumbulu area and later died in hospital.
  • Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for the speedy arrest of the suspect.

KwaZulu-Natal authorities have called for justice after an LGBTQI+ activist was murdered over the weekend.

On Sunday, 28-year-old activist Sisanda Gumede was stabbed in the Umbumbulu area, south of Durban. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said information regarding the incident was sketchy, but allegations were that Gumede and her cousin had an altercation while at home.

Khoza said:

Gumede's murder is understood to be motivated by homophobia, as her cousin allegedly gloated after the incident that he had removed the curse from the family.

She called for the speedy arrest of the perpetrator.

"Police should spare no time while the alleged perpetrator is not arrested. We must ensure he is arrested to answer for his sin, as he attacked a defenceless woman," she said.

'Deeply ashamed'

"We are deeply ashamed that, in our nation, we still have people facing discrimination based on their sexual orientation."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they were investigating a case of murder.

"It is alleged that on Sunday at 20:00, a 28-year-old female victim was stabbed with a knife by a known suspect at the Mphusheni reserve in the Umbumbulu area. She was rushed to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on arrival. The motive for the attack is unknown, and the case is still under investigation," said Mbele.

Hate crimes directed at lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and gender nonconforming people went against the country's Constitution, said Khoza.

She said:

It must sink in the minds of all those involved in such crimes that no one has the right to take a life and abuse someone because of their sexuality. Our government has made giant strides towards safeguarding LGBTQI+ rights. However, incidents similar to this one water down all efforts made.

"We have committed ourselves to fighting for justice, and we want our society to work together to end these crimes. We warn communities to work together to end hate crimes, homophobia and other forms of unfair discrimination against LGBTQI+ communities."


