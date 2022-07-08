Lies, concessions and luxury hotels: What the SAHRC hearings into July unrest really revealed

During the SAHRC hearings into the July unrest, the country's security cluster bosses shared little information of consequence.

In his testimony six months after the unrest, Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya indicated that none of the architects had been arrested.

One year later, none of the people who carefully coordinated one of the darkest moments in South Africa's young democracy have been convicted.

Shortly after the dust settled following the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that the instigators were within reach of the authorities. But one year later, no significant arrests have been made.

During his address to the media at his first stop after the unrest, the Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on 16 July 2021, Ramaphosa said "instigators" were involved. He insisted that law enforcement agencies would "go after them".

"Our intelligence services and police now have a line of sight as to what was happening in terms of the instigation, coordination and planning, and we are after those people. We are going after those people. We have identified a good number of them. We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to unfold," he said.

Six months after his boisterous rhetoric, the security cluster top brass offered scant information on the architects of the well-coordinated unrest when they testified at the South African Human Rights Commission's hearings in the chaos.

The most recent conviction was that of KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver Lungelo Nthenga, 24, who was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for transporting looters during the unrest.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of theft in the Durban Regional Court.

The trial of alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu is set to begin in October after he made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on 17 June.

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality has been charged with inciting violence during the unrest in July 2021.

Not much said by Lebeya

During his testimony to the SAHRC in December last year, Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya offered little detail into the crime-fighting unit's cases, only saying that seven matters were before court, with seven people charged.

At the time, he spoke about five dockets that were under investigation, while the number of suspects had "not yet been ascertained".

He said another 12 matters were "still at the stage of inquiry", and that the Hawks had not yet opened case dockets.

The Hawks boss said that once investigations were concluded, a team led by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would decide if they were going to charge "one person or more than one person".

Lebeya had also not given any solid timelines. A year later, little information has been offered to the public, who is still in the dark about any progress of probes into the violence.

Losing a whole national police commissioner

The inaction of former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole during the July unrest played a significant role in his subsequent departure as the highest-ranking police officer, overseeing the South African Police Service's R100-billion budget.

During his testimony at the SAHRC, Sitole was caught out several times, even failing to recall the number of people killed in Phoenix during the unrest.

He would eventually slump back in his chair. Later, on 31 March 2022, he vacated his position as top cop following months of animosity between him and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Sitole even conceded that he never visited Phoenix, the scene of deadly clashes between black and Indian residents that claimed 37 lives.

He also failed to account for his poor management of the police's Crime Intelligence unit during the unrest.

When SAHRC evidence leader Smanga Sethene put to Sitole that he should have done more over the years, Sitole agreed. He also conceded that he did not have a national diploma in policing, a qualification possessed by most of his subordinates.

"A person charged with responsibility to manage those billions has to have the requisite qualifications," said Sethene, to which Sitole answered:

I agree.

The premature end to Sitole's career continued a worrying trend of national police commissioners leaving the post before their terms expired. This includes former police commissioners Jackie Selebi, Cele, Riah Phiyega, and Khomotso Phahlane, none of whom completed their terms of office.

The spat between top brass

During the SAHRC hearings, one of the first submissions made by the police's KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was that former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and defence force generals were operating from the luxury five-star Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga, Durban, while the city and province were burning.

There was clearly no love lost between Mkhwanazi and Mapisa-Nqakula at a time when the country needed them to work together.

Mkhwanazi labelled Mapisa-Nqakula a liar after evidence leader Sethene quoted Mapisa-Nqakula's statement to the commission.

In it she asserted that deputy provincial commissioner for visible policing Major General Phumelele Makhoba had attended meetings from 17 July because Mkhwanazi had been on leave as his wife was giving birth.

Mapisa-Nqakula told the commission that the provincial police commissioner's "immaturity" and "ego" had led to the army being deprived of information during the July unrest.

She found Mkhwanazi difficult to work with, adding that when Makhoba took over while he was on leave, things began flowing more smoothly.

Mkhwanazi rubbished her claims, saying Makhoba only started acting as provincial commissioner on 19 July when he went on leave, not on 17 July.

When asked about Mapisa-Nqakula's statements he said:

This is a lie.

Mkhwanazi stated that Mapisa-Nqakula did not care for him after he called her out during the unrest for allegedly lying about the number of soldiers on the ground.

"I told her, 'You cannot go on television and speak lies that 800 soldiers were on the ground.' She didn't say anything. This happened during a closed meeting on 15 July 2021. It was the first and last meeting I had with her."

