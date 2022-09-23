1h ago

add bookmark

Life behind bars for North West serial rapist who attacked 15 women over four years

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A rapist has been sentenced.
A rapist has been sentenced.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images
  • A North West serial rapist was sentenced to life imprisonment. 
  • Jacob Kgatlane was found guilty of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted rape, and kidnapping.
  • He attacked 15 women between 2009 and 2013, His youngest victim was a 14-year-old girl and the oldest was a 37-year-old woman.

A North West serial rapist who attacked 15 women, the youngest just 14, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Brits Regional Court handed down the sentence earlier this week.

Jacob Boas Kgatlane was found guilty of 21 counts, including 10 counts of rape, nine counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of attempted rape, and one count of kidnapping.

The 41-year-old serial rapist was believed to have begun his raping spree in July 2009 and continued until January 2013.

Kgatlane raped a total of 15 women, six of them were below 18 years old. His youngest victims was 14 years old, the oldest, 37.

READ | Gaping hole left on woman's face after boyfriend bit her during deadly attack, court hears

According to North West spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Kgatlane would pounce on unsuspecting women in isolated areas, where he would rape and rob them.

He was predominantly active in Letlhabile and Lethabong near Brits in North West as well as Thabazimbi in Limpopo, she said.

"In the first case reported on 30 July 2009 in Zone 6, Letlhabile, the court heard that Kgatlane grabbed a 16-year-old pupil who was walking to school.

"He threatened her with death and dragged her into the nearby bushes, where he undressed and raped her. After the ordeal, he robbed her of her stationery," said Myburgh.

She said in the last case reported on 13 January 2013, a 32-year-old woman was jogging in Block B, Letlhabile, at around 06:50 when Kgatlane approached her and volunteered to join her.

"He jogged with her, but when they approached a bushy area, he suddenly grabbed the woman by her neck, threatened to stab her with a knife, and raped her.

"The victim was then robbed of her cellular phone," said Myburgh.

PICS | Police pounce on zama zama compound in Krugersdorp during illegal mining clampdown

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Kgatlane raped most of his victims at night.  

"He would target women walking at night, threaten them with a knife or tell them he has a gun. He would then drag them to nearby bushes, stadium toilets, and abandoned buildings, where he raped them," said Mahanjana. 

She said Kgatlane was arrested in Mpumalanga on August 2013 after an informer told the police about his whereabouts. 

Mahanjana said a phone he stole from one of his victims was found in the possession of his relative. 

He was arrested and had been in custody ever since.

"[The State prosecutor] told the court that women have a right to walk freely on the streets, go and come back from work without fear. [He] asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence," said Mahanjane.

Kgatlane was sentenced to six life terms, where two sentences are expected to run concurrently, said Myburgh.

She said he received an additional 150 years imprisonment on 15 charges that included robbery, kidnapping, attempted rape, and rape. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikenggender based violencecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 3961 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 4790 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.94
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
19.47
+1.8%
Rand - Euro
17.39
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,644.09
-1.6%
Silver
18.89
-3.8%
Palladium
2,072.36
-4.7%
Platinum
859.50
-5.0%
Brent Crude
90.46
+0.7%
Top 40
57,110
-3.1%
All Share
63,417
-2.9%
Resource 10
56,319
-7.5%
Industrial 25
78,436
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,142
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

18h ago

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage...

10h ago

One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage making 'worry dolls'
The garden box that's generating R5k per month for poor households

18h ago

The garden box that's generating R5k per month for poor households
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

18h ago

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo