Life Esidimeni deaths can't be attributed to me, Qedani Mahlangu tells inquiry

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says the Life Esidimeni deaths are not her fault.

The Esidimeni Group is accused of moving patients without their medical files and clothes.

The group is also accused of overcharging the government.

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu argues the Life Esidimeni deaths cannot be attributed to her.

Instead, her legal representative, Advocate Laurence Hodes, said that even before the department moved patients to NGOs, patients still died at Life Esidimeni facilities.

Hodes told the Life Esidimeni Inquest, headed by Judge Mmonoa Teffo, that from 2012 to 2017, an average of 80 deaths a year were recorded at Life Esidimeni facilities.

The inquest is sitting to determine if anyone can be held liable for the deaths of 140 mental healthcare patients moved from Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped NGOs.



In cross-examining former managing director of the Life Esidimeni Group, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, Hodes said that after the patients were moved, 140 died in 18 months.

"You cannot attribute any particular deaths to the conduct of Dorothy Qedani Mahlangu," Hodes said.

Mkhatshwa said the Life Esidimeni facilities usually recorded high death rates during winter, especially in patients with comorbidities. He said the facilities offered patients flu vaccines in winter as a form of protection, adding:

In every facility, there will be death. I would not say people would not have died if they were at Life Esidimeni.

Hodes also accused Life Esidimeni of making a, "... commercial decision," to get, "... another government-sponsored contract", when they turned the Witpoort Care Centre from being a mental health facility to a rehabilitation centre.



This, Hodes said, meant Life Esidimeni would now make money from the provincial social development department when the health department contract ended.

Number

Mkhatshwa denied this, claiming the decision was influenced by the department's decision to reduce the number of mental health care users in the province.

"There was an instruction from the department of health to reduce the number of mental health users. We felt it was appropriate to start with that centre. Life Esidimeni was always willing to assist the department in any way. At that time, the department of social development had a need for a rehab centre. There were buildings sitting empty, and when we were approached, we agreed."

News24, File

The contract between Life Esidimeni and the health department has been in place for 38 years.



Hodes said, in the 2011/2012 financial year, the facilities charged the health department R209 million to care for about 2 000 patients.

The bill rose to R224 million in the 2012/2013 financial year. It reached R234 million in the 2013/2014 financial year. By 2014/2015, Life Esidimeni charged the department R323 million for the care of 2 000 patients.

"The contract was being reviewed by the [health department] officials. It was quite evident that there were no service providers out there who can give the same service that Life Esidimeni did."

Mkhatshwa insisted the contract was transparent.

Missing patient information

Hodes said while it was not the first time that Life Esidimeni had worked with NGOs over the years, they refused to cooperate during the mental health marathon project.

He said that the facility moved patients without their files, shoes, medication and just with the clothes on their backs. But, Mkhatshwa denied this.

"I cannot comment on what happens to medication and clothing once we hand patients over to department officials. Once that is done, I cannot comment on that. I made sure that my managers handover those mental healthcare users to clinical people.

"Every patient left with a file. The shoes might have been lost during transit."

He said patients moved to hospitals were given a seven-day supply of their medication, and those going to NGOs were given a month's supply.

The inquest continues on Tuesday, with Mkhatshwa still under cross-examination.