49m ago

add bookmark

Life Esidimeni: 'I could have done things differently' - former Gauteng health manager

Tebogo Monama
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A senior manager at the Gauteng health department during the Life Esidimeni tragedy says she wishes she had done things differently.
A senior manager at the Gauteng health department during the Life Esidimeni tragedy says she wishes she had done things differently.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius/Getty Images

  • Former Gauteng health deputy director-general Sophie Lenkwane says with hindsight, things could have been done differently.
  • She was testifying at the Life Esidimeni inquest.  
  • The inquest aims to see if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients. 

A senior manager at the Gauteng health department during the Life Esidimeni tragedy says she wishes she had done things differently.  

Testifying at the Life Esidimeni inquest at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria, Sophie Lenkwane said, in hindsight, she would have done some things differently. 

Lenkwane was the deputy director-general in the Gauteng health department at the time the mental health patients were transferred to NGOs which did not have capacity.

The inquest aimed to determine if anyone could be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients. They died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to the NGOs. 

Asked what she would have done differently, Lenkwane, on Thursday, said: 

Regarding files of the patients, I would have read through and see if all the documents are being supplied and the medication also.

On Wednesday, the inquest heard that NGO owners would testify that they received patients with incomplete files which did not contain all their health condition information. They were also discharged with a small supply of medication. 

Lenkwane, on Wednesday, also told the inquest she was unhappy she was moved to the Life Esidimeni Waverley Care Centre to oversee the project. She said the time frames for the moves were too short. 

Former head of mental health Makgabo Manamela's lawyer, advocate Russell Sibara, questioned Lenkwane about patients not only dying at private facilities.

Some patients died at public health facilities like the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre.  

Sibara said at least 15 people died at public facilities. 

READ | Life Esidimeni: 'I was bitter and I didn't want to go there' - former health deputy director

"It paints a picture of a government institution with all the resources, [but] 15 mental care users died. This set of facts, can they be attributed to the [Gauteng mental health] directorate which Dr Manamela was in charge [of]?" 

Lenkwane replied: "I cannot comment on that, my lady."

Asked if the deaths could be attributed to her as she was in charge of mental health hospitals in the province, Lenkwane said: "I don't have any comment."

Sibara asked Lenkwane if she had investigated the deaths of two patients at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

"I was not delegated to investigate, my lady. I didn't investigate," said Lenkwane. 

The inquest continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
life esidimenirusell sibarasophie lenkwanegautenghealth
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 2419 votes
Yes, but only for sport
18% - 1042 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
42% - 2487 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,831.63
-0.1%
Silver
23.36
+0.2%
Palladium
2,293.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,030.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
91.55
+0.8%
Top 40
70,148
+0.1%
All Share
76,791
+0.1%
Resource 10
78,159
+0.6%
Industrial 25
94,575
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,861
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo