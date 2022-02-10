Life Esidimeni: 'I could have done things differently' - former Gauteng health manager

Former Gauteng health deputy director-general Sophie Lenkwane says with hindsight, things could have been done differently.

She was testifying at the Life Esidimeni inquest.

The inquest aims to see if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients.

A senior manager at the Gauteng health department during the Life Esidimeni tragedy says she wishes she had done things differently.



Testifying at the Life Esidimeni inquest at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria, Sophie Lenkwane said, in hindsight, she would have done some things differently.

Lenkwane was the deputy director-general in the Gauteng health department at the time the mental health patients were transferred to NGOs which did not have capacity.

The inquest aimed to determine if anyone could be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients. They died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to the NGOs.

Asked what she would have done differently, Lenkwane, on Thursday, said:

Regarding files of the patients, I would have read through and see if all the documents are being supplied and the medication also.

On Wednesday, the inquest heard that NGO owners would testify that they received patients with incomplete files which did not contain all their health condition information. They were also discharged with a small supply of medication.



Lenkwane, on Wednesday, also told the inquest she was unhappy she was moved to the Life Esidimeni Waverley Care Centre to oversee the project. She said the time frames for the moves were too short.

Former head of mental health Makgabo Manamela's lawyer, advocate Russell Sibara, questioned Lenkwane about patients not only dying at private facilities.

Some patients died at public health facilities like the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre.

Sibara said at least 15 people died at public facilities.

"It paints a picture of a government institution with all the resources, [but] 15 mental care users died. This set of facts, can they be attributed to the [Gauteng mental health] directorate which Dr Manamela was in charge [of]?"

Lenkwane replied: "I cannot comment on that, my lady."

Asked if the deaths could be attributed to her as she was in charge of mental health hospitals in the province, Lenkwane said: "I don't have any comment."

Sibara asked Lenkwane if she had investigated the deaths of two patients at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

"I was not delegated to investigate, my lady. I didn't investigate," said Lenkwane.

The inquest continues.

