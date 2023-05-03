1h ago

Share

Life Esidimeni inquest: Former health MEC 'concerned with overcrowding' at NGOs

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Qedani Mahlangu, former MEC for health in Gauteng. Photo: Collen Mashaba
Qedani Mahlangu, former MEC for health in Gauteng. Photo: Collen Mashaba
  • Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest she was concerned with issues of overcrowding and staffing at NGOs.
  • The inquest aims to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients.
  • Mahlangu said she approached the health ombud to ask for help when patients were dying. 

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest on Wednesday she was concerned with issues of overcrowding and staffing needs at non-governmental organisations (NGOs) after patients were moved from Life Esidimeni.

Mahlangu said that, after the Life Esidimeni project's contract was cancelled, her spokesperson at the time, Steve Mabona, received enquiries from the media regarding concerns about Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC).

The inquest, which aims to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs, was being heard virtually in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

"I said to Steve, 'these matters are concerning me [and] rather than relying on somebody to give me a report, let's just drive there'," Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said she invited the officials to join her for a meeting at the venue.

Some of the issues raised during the meeting related to staffing shortages, cold storage concerns and outstanding payments.

READ | Life Esidimeni Inquest: 'I broke down and cried'- former MEC Qedani Mahlangu on re-appointment

CCRC as well as Siyabadinga and Anchor – two unlicenced NGOs based on the same premises – were where a significant number of Life Esidimeni patients died.

"They were fighting over a kitchen and the cold storage, and that was going to compromise the patient care if the issues were not attended to," she said.

Mahlangu told the inquiry that she visited Precious Angels in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, in late 2016.

She said:

I kept on hearing [about] Precious Angels and I went to the two premises at the time. When I visited Precious Angels, I was concerned with overcrowding. What was more concerning was the fact that they were mental healthcare users and I remember their faces because I saw their faces at Cullinan.

She said she asked officials why this had happened - and was informed that they were struggling with overcrowding.

She said they were instructed to fix the facility because it was unsuitable to accommodate healthcare patients or any other person needing medical attention.

"When I interacted with [NGO owner] Ethel Ncube as to what had happened, she said she had not been paid and as a result she was losing staff.

"She said she was struggling to keep the staff because people could not work without being compensated for their labour."

When she asked about the delay in payments, Mahlangu said officials informed her that some of the NGOs were not registered.

She said she was accompanied by Tshwane district health's chief director, Mothomone Pitsi, the former director of the Gauteng health department's mental health directorate, Dr Makgabo Manamela, and Life Esidimeni project team member, Dr Richard Lebethe. 

"I was informed that the NGOs were not registered, they did not have purchase order numbers, and all the requirements.

READ | Gauteng pays R405m to Life Esidimeni victims and families but why no arrests, asks DA official

"Mr Pitsi undertook that he would work with his team to ensure that all the paperwork was completed."

She said other NGOs in Tshwane raised the same issues.

"I asked the team, led by Mr Pitsi, to ask them to assist me to get the paperwork done at Treasury and to ensure that the payments were done."

When news broke that a patient had died at one of the NGOs, she said she flagged it with the former head of the Gauteng health department, Barney Selebano.

"I asked him, 'What is your understanding? Can we look into it?'. He said, 'No, we are running a health department and, in the health department, people die'."

She said Selebano told her that, because the patient had died of natural causes, they could do little.

Selebano assured Mahlangu that all unnatural deaths would be investigated.

In September 2016, after more than 30 patients had died, Mahlangu said she asked the health ombud for assistance.

"He sent me a text message to say it was impossible for people to die virtually, if they had not been poisoned in one place."

The inquest continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
life esidimenigautengjohannesburghealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you gotten your hands on the popular Prime energy drink?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, I'm not wasting my money
94% - 2095 votes
Yes, my stockpile is sorted
1% - 31 votes
Had to find some for my kids
5% - 103 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

14h ago

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.93
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.18
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.20
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,047.89
-2.0%
Palladium
1,422.36
-0.8%
Gold
2,023.95
+0.4%
Silver
25.39
+0.0%
Brent Crude
75.32
-5.3%
Top 40
72,573
+1.0%
All Share
78,219
+0.9%
Resource 10
69,413
+1.7%
Industrial 25
106,182
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,505
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

1h ago

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

3h ago

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo