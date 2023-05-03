Life Esidimeni inquest: Former health MEC 'concerned with overcrowding' at NGOs

Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest she was concerned with issues of overcrowding and staffing at NGOs.

The inquest aims to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients.

Mahlangu said she approached the health ombud to ask for help when patients were dying.

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest on Wednesday she was concerned with issues of overcrowding and staffing needs at non-governmental organisations (NGOs) after patients were moved from Life Esidimeni.

Mahlangu said that, after the Life Esidimeni project's contract was cancelled, her spokesperson at the time, Steve Mabona, received enquiries from the media regarding concerns about Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC).

The inquest, which aims to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs, was being heard virtually in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

"I said to Steve, 'these matters are concerning me [and] rather than relying on somebody to give me a report, let's just drive there'," Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said she invited the officials to join her for a meeting at the venue.

Some of the issues raised during the meeting related to staffing shortages, cold storage concerns and outstanding payments.

CCRC as well as Siyabadinga and Anchor – two unlicenced NGOs based on the same premises – were where a significant number of Life Esidimeni patients died.

"They were fighting over a kitchen and the cold storage, and that was going to compromise the patient care if the issues were not attended to," she said.

Mahlangu told the inquiry that she visited Precious Angels in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, in late 2016.

She said:

I kept on hearing [about] Precious Angels and I went to the two premises at the time. When I visited Precious Angels, I was concerned with overcrowding. What was more concerning was the fact that they were mental healthcare users and I remember their faces because I saw their faces at Cullinan.

She said she asked officials why this had happened - and was informed that they were struggling with overcrowding.

She said they were instructed to fix the facility because it was unsuitable to accommodate healthcare patients or any other person needing medical attention.

"When I interacted with [NGO owner] Ethel Ncube as to what had happened, she said she had not been paid and as a result she was losing staff.

"She said she was struggling to keep the staff because people could not work without being compensated for their labour."

When she asked about the delay in payments, Mahlangu said officials informed her that some of the NGOs were not registered.

She said she was accompanied by Tshwane district health's chief director, Mothomone Pitsi, the former director of the Gauteng health department's mental health directorate, Dr Makgabo Manamela, and Life Esidimeni project team member, Dr Richard Lebethe.

"I was informed that the NGOs were not registered, they did not have purchase order numbers, and all the requirements.

"Mr Pitsi undertook that he would work with his team to ensure that all the paperwork was completed."

She said other NGOs in Tshwane raised the same issues.

"I asked the team, led by Mr Pitsi, to ask them to assist me to get the paperwork done at Treasury and to ensure that the payments were done."

When news broke that a patient had died at one of the NGOs, she said she flagged it with the former head of the Gauteng health department, Barney Selebano.

"I asked him, 'What is your understanding? Can we look into it?'. He said, 'No, we are running a health department and, in the health department, people die'."

She said Selebano told her that, because the patient had died of natural causes, they could do little.

Selebano assured Mahlangu that all unnatural deaths would be investigated.

In September 2016, after more than 30 patients had died, Mahlangu said she asked the health ombud for assistance.

"He sent me a text message to say it was impossible for people to die virtually, if they had not been poisoned in one place."

The inquest continues.