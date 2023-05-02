Life Esidimeni Inquest: 'I broke down and cried'- former MEC Qedani Mahlangu on re-appointment

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu testified at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Tuesday.

The inquest aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who died after being moved to NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.

Mahlangu testified that she broke down and cried when she was re-appointed as MEC for health in 2014.

Qedani Mahlangu cried when she was redeployed to serve as Gauteng health MEC in 2014, she testified at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Tuesday.

"On the day we were deployed, we were called to the premier’s office. There were 10 of us in the room and the premier started giving everybody their responsibilities. When he got to me he said he is appointing me as MEC for health and I broke down," she testified.

"I said to him that this is not fair. He said, 'You need to sort out [the department of] health and you are not leaving until the finances are resolved.' I cried."

The inquest, which aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who died after being moved to NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities, was being heard virtually in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

During the first half of her testimony, she spoke about her different roles and responsibilities when she served in the government leadership ranks.

She said she was re-elected to the provincial legislature in 2014 and returned to her old portfolio as MEC for health, which was now separate from the social development portfolio.

She served under premier David Makhura. But she said she was not happy to return to her old portfolio.

"I was very uncomfortable because, through the executive council, I knew things went from the frying pan into the fire in terms of finances," Mahlangu said.

READ | Gauteng pays R405m to Life Esidimeni victims and families but why no arrests, asks DA official

Mahlangu said that shortly after being sworn in, she went home and cried some more because she knew she was "going into the lion’s den".

But Mahlangu said she took on the challenge, brought the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants on board, and asked them to help the department achieve a clean audit report.

"I said to them that this is going to require a lot of work, but let us give it a shot. We agreed that they must deploy their senior chartered accountants to seven hospitals."

She said they also had daily meetings at 07:00.

“By the end of the financial year, those intensive three months were able to bear results and we got an unqualified audit report.”

At the inquest in October last year, Dr Makgabo Manamela, the former head of mental health at the Gauteng health department, accused Mahlangu of having a "forceful" management style and forcing officials to comply with her.

Manamela said that when Mahlangu announced the termination of the project, there were 1 442 patients at Life Esidimeni hospitals.

She said she could not see how it could be "practical" to move patients to NGOs.

The province had only 116 free NGO beds.

News24 previously reported that Manamela said that Mahlangu did not give officials space to disagree with her, threatening them with being fired.

The inquest continues.



