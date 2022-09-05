4m ago

Life Esidimeni: Judge refuses to grant former Gauteng mental health boss postponement

Tebogo Monama
Dr. Makgabo Manamela.
Collen Mashaba
  • The former head of Gauteng mental health directorate asked the Pretoria High Court to postpone the Life Esidimeni inquest. 
  • Dr Makgabo Manamela said she needs more time to prepare before taking the stand.  
  • The inquest is sitting to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the death of 144 healthcare patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs. 

One of the three people believed to have masterminded the Life Esidimeni project that left 141 mental health patients dead asked on Monday that the court postpone the inquest to next week because she was not ready to testify. 

The matter, which had been adjourned on 17 August, was back in court on Monday. 

Instead of taking the stand on Monday morning, Dr Makgabo Manamela, former head of the mental health directorate in Gauteng, asked Judge Mmonoa Teffo for another adjournment.  

The inquest, marred by delays and postponements, is left with hearing evidence from three former senior health officials - Manamela, Dr Barney Selebano, who is the former department head, and former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. 

In evidence before the inquest, the trio have been implicated as the main people behind the hurried removal of 2 000 mental healthcare patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs.

Selebano and Mahlangu are expected to give evidence in October and November. 

The inquest, which is being held at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, aims to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths.  

Manamela's lawyer advocate Ndivhoniswani Makhani said his client wanted to prepare a "thorough statement" that would be shared with other lawyers by Thursday. He argued that for Manamela to have a fair hearing she must be fully prepared. 

Makhani said:

An impression has been created that the termination project was sort of a Dr Manamela show. Why can't she be given [the opportunity] to defend that?

"The refusal of this postponement means the applicant [Manamela] will be the one to suffer prejudice..."

However, advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, who is acting for Selebano, disagreed.

He said: "She has had enough time to prepare... They've had months now." 

Other legal representatives said continued postponements also meant mounting legal fees for their clients. 

Teffo denied the application for a postponement.   

Teffo said:

The problem that I see… is that parties are confusing an inquest and criminal proceedings. This is not a criminal trial. This is an inquest. This inquest has been sitting for almost a year now. I believe they have been given ample opportunity to be ready to proceed with this matter. We have to finalise this inquest.

She said it was in the interest of justice that the inquest is finalised. 

"All the court can do is allow them today to conclude their preparations," she ruled. 

The inquest will continue on Tuesday.


