37m ago

add bookmark

Life Esidimeni: Manamela says struggling NGOs had to buy food on credit

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Dr Makgabo Manamela.
Dr Makgabo Manamela.
Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath
  • Makgabo Manamela continued her testimony at the Life Esidimeni inquest.
  • Her lawyers asked that she be provided with a Sepedi interpreter. 
  • Manamela said that, when officials did post-placement assessments, they started seeing problems at NGOs. 

Makgabo Manamela, the former head of mental health at the Gauteng health department, said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were told to make financial provisions because they would only be paid at least three months into their contracts. 

Manamela said that, before moving patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs, they informed new facilities about the financial arrangements.

"The old NGOs knew about that and planned beforehand. The new ones were made aware of how the payment, in the first one or two months, would happen." 

But, she said, NGOs still faced financial and other issues.

For instance, at Tshepong, nurses and other staff members resigned after not receiving their salaries.

"They also did not have enough medication. I asked Weskoppies for medication to help them."

READ | Covid-19: So, what do we do with all of our masks now that they are no longer required?

The NGO had struggled with food supply, so Manamela wrote a letter which it could present to nearby shops to buy food on credit, and the department would pay later. The same thing was done for clothing supply, she said. 

Manamela has been on the stand at the Life Esidimeni inquest since Monday.

During Wednesday's proceedings, her lawyer, Ndivhoniswani Makhani, asked that Manamela be provided with a Sepedi interpreter as she would be more comfortable and could better express herself.

Judge Mmonnoa Teffo asked Manamela if she needed one.

She said: "No, my lady, I think I have been doing well." 

Protests at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing
People protest in 2018 over the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Getty Images Alet Pretorius/Getty Images

But, after issues of clarity were raised regarding some of her answers, an interpreter was called in.  

Manamela said that, when the department did post-placement assessments, they started realising problems at NGOs. 

"We realised that some NGOs, where they are located, they struggled with some resources. The other problem was the medication problems. Instead of the NGO receiving 28 days of medication, some received only seven days of medication." 

She wrote to Life Esidimeni to ask why 28 days of medication had not been provided as per the service agreement. 

Manamela said NGOs in unsuitable accommodation were also informed to improve, or the department would take the patients back.  

She said NGOs, like Precious Angels, looked at alternative accommodation in Lynnwood. 

The inquest continues at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria.

It aims to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 140 patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni to NGOs. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
life esidemeniqedani mahlangumakgabo manamelapretoriagautenghealthgovernment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3300 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
41% - 7826 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 165 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
40% - 7603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,636.36
-1.0%
Silver
18.47
-1.4%
Palladium
2,003.50
-0.8%
Platinum
898.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
90.03
-1.8%
Top 40
59,047
-1.3%
All Share
65,472
-1.3%
Resource 10
60,269
-1.9%
Industrial 25
79,225
-2.2%
Financial 15
14,872
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

18 Oct

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo