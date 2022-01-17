51m ago

add bookmark

Life Esidimeni: 'There wasn't any process followed', former health official tells inquest

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hannah Jacobus.
Hannah Jacobus.
Netwerk24
  • The Life Esidimeni inquest resumed on Monday, its aim is to find out if anyone can be held criminally liable for the 144 mental health patients who were transferred to NGOs.
  • The sixth witness, Hannah Jacobus, says proper processes were not followed in the project.  
  • She says the time frame was too short to move patients from Life Esidimeni to the NGOs. 

Hannah Jacobus, who was in charge of checking NGOs' readiness to receive mental healthcare patients, has admitted that the process was rushed. 

Jacobus is the sixth witness in the life Esidimeni inquest sitting virtually in the Pretoria High Court. The inquest resumed on Monday after rising on 2 December. Its aim is to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable after 144 mental healthcare users died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs.  

Jacobus, who is now retired, told the court: "The process was rushed. All my colleagues voiced to Dr [Makgabo] Manamela that the time frame was not enough. She told us that she was being instructed to do this task. Unusual circumstances were her words."

READ | Gauteng govt to foot legal bill for current, former officials at Life Esidimeni inquest

She said the team was informed by Manamela, the former head of mental health at the Gauteng health department, in December 2015 that patients would be moved from Life Esidimeni to NGOs in March 2016.  

"The time frame wasn't sufficient. We needed more time."

Ready

Jacobus said usually, getting NGOs to be ready and compliant took at least three months. 

She said usually the department would compile a pre-inspection report that stated the knowledge of the NGO team, the type of community it was situated in, and what services are available.

Another formal inspection by the mental health team that included social workers, infection control officers, and other professionals would be conducted, Jacobus said.

"There weren't any processes followed," she stressed.

She added that during this project, the team didn't do proper inspections of the NGOs to which the patients were transferred.

"We didn't do inspections. We just looked at them. [We inspected] by looking at the building itself - the bed space, the kitchen area, the rehabilitation area. We drafted a short report of our findings."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
life esidimenigautengjohannesburghealth
Lottery
Super Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.44
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.08
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,820.05
+0.1%
Silver
22.98
+0.1%
Palladium
1,897.50
+0.7%
Platinum
974.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,810
+0.5%
All Share
75,528
+0.5%
Resource 10
74,681
+0.3%
Industrial 25
95,409
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,477
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22013.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo