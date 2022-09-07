1h ago

Life Esidimeni: Warrant of arrest issued, suspended temporarily for former mental health boss

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Makgabo Manamela was Gauteng head of mental health at the time of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Deon Raath, Gallo Images, Rapport
  • A warrant of arrest has been issued after former Gauteng head of mental health Makgabo Manamela failed to show up at the Life Esidimeni inquest for a third day.
  • Manamela's lawyers handed in a medical certificate, stating that she was still sick. On Tuesday, they said she had headaches and difficulty hearing.
  • The inquest was adjourned until next week.

Former head of mental health in Gauteng Makgabo Manamela's no-show at the Life Esidimeni inquest this week has been described as "a replay of the Life Esidimeni arbitration".

After not showing up at the inquest for three consecutive days, Judge Mmonoa Teffo said the court wanted to "express frustration" and "displeasure" with Manamela's conduct.

She has issued a warrant for Manamela's arrest, which has been suspended until her medical certificate expires on 14 September.

READ | Life Esidimeni: Judge refuses to grant former Gauteng mental health boss postponement

Manamela did not start testifying on Monday after asking the court for a five-day postponement. It was denied. On Tuesday, she could not testify because she had a headache and difficulty hearing.

On Wednesday morning, her lawyer, advocate Russel Sibara, handed a sick note to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Advocate Laurence Hodes, who represents former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, told Teffo:

My lady, this is a replay of what happened in the arbitration. This witness has done this before. She's manipulating the whole system.

"On the 20th of November 2017, …she applied for a postponement which was refused, exactly as it has happened here. Her counsel applied for a postponement, asking to be furnished with documentation. The justice (retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke) said they were trying his patience. She testified for that day, my lady, and the matter was remanded for the next day. She never appeared and brought a medical note, exactly as it has happened here."

Makgabo Manamela is sick according to a medical certificate.

Moseneke issued a warrant of arrest, and Manamela testified.

"Your ladyship is entitled to issue a warrant of arrest," Hodes said.


Sibara said: "This is quite unfair [on Manamela]. We must be careful that the media is covering these proceedings. I am failing to understand where my learned colleague comes from. The media is going to be reporting adversely against my client."

Judge Teffo said:

We are all concerned that these delays are messing things around. We all want finality of the matter. These delays… we can't work like this. I didn't anticipate that we will further postpone this matter. It is now a problem for me. I cannot work like this.

"I've seen her sick note, and I don't want to comment on it. It's so unfortunate. I don't want to even go there."

The hearings are aimed at determining if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs.

Manamela, Mahlangu and former head of the health department Barney Selebano are the last witnesses from whom the inquest will hear.

In earlier evidence before the inquest, they were implicated as the main officials behind the hurried removal of 2 000 mental healthcare patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs.

The inquest was adjourned to Monday for Selebano to testify.


Read more on:
life esidimeniqedani mahlangumakgabo manamelagautengjohannesburgmental healthheathcare
