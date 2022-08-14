Life sentence for man who killed father, son

A KwaZulu-Natal man who murdered a father and son was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pietermartizburg High Court, police said on Sunday.



Thanduxolo Zungu, 40, was sentenced to life for murder and another 51 years for additional charges.

He was convicted for two counts of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, malicious damage to property, arson and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Zungu committed the crimes between January 2019 and March 2020.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Zungu shot and killed Nhlanhla Dlamini, 48, and his 24-year-old son, Nkanyiso Dlamini, on 28 January 2020 at Sinating Location in Pietermaritzburg.

He was arrested on 5 November 2020, and was linked to a string of other cases, including the unlawful possession of a firearm.

The weapon was later linked to the murder of the Dlaminis by a ballistic expert.