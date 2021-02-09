09 Feb

Life imprisonment for man who raped 14-year-old disabled girl

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • The man raped the disabled girl in full view of her younger brother. 
  • The incident was reported to an uncle by the girl's younger brother.
  • The State argued that the man be handed a life sentence because he took advantage of the girl.

The Lebowakgomo Regional Court in Limpopo handed a 27-year-old man a life sentence for raping a 14-year-old disabled girl.

In 2016, the man, who is known to the victim, called her to his room, and then undressed and raped her in front of her younger brother. 

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the State had a strong case against the man.

The man pleaded guilty.

The incident came to light after the girl's brother reported what had happened to their uncle when they got home.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter was reported to the police and the girl was taken to hospital.

After she was examined, it was confirmed that she had been raped.

The man was subsequently arrested. 

"The complainant was physically challenged as she could not use her right hand and was limping."

According to the NPA, the Victim Impact Assessment report, which was compiled by a social worker, was submitted to the court.

The report demonstrated how the ordeal had affected the girl as well as her family. 

The State prosecutor, Bertha Kotsedi, in aggravation of sentence, said the incident would live on with the victim for the rest of her life.

She further told the court the victim was not only 14 years old, but was also physically challenged, and had been unable to defend herself when the man took advantage of her.

Kotsedi asked the court to hand the man a life sentence. 

The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecutor and the investigating team who worked on the matter.

"I hope the sentence sends a strong message that gender-based violence will not be tolerated within our society," Thenga said. 

