Life imprisonment for man who killed pregnant ex-girlfriend

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Raphiri Jappie Shiko has been sentenced to life in jail.
Raphiri Jappie Shiko has been sentenced to life in jail.
PHOTO: Jena Ardell, Getty Images
  • A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.
  • He used a stone to crush her head after he assaulted her.
  • The woman was five months pregnant at the time of the murder.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his five-month-pregnant ex-girlfriend.

He was found to have violated a protection order.

READ | Woman, tied to car, dragged to her death by mob in Limpopo

On Tuesday, the Limpopo High Court sentenced Raphiri Jappie Shiko, 32, for the "grisly murder" of Moloko Coslina Matete, 22, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

Matete was murdered in Molinda village in the Witpoort policing area, outside Lephalale, on 18 May 2019 after she was abducted from her home.

Ledwaba said:

The accused went to the victim's home and forcefully took her to the local soccer field where he strangled her with a wire and assaulted her before crushing her head with a stone.

He went to her house after she had applied for a protection order against him.

"The ruthless criminal was arrested the following day and was detained at Witpoort police station but managed to escape from the holding cells shortly after that. He was later rearrested at his homestead in Kitty village, a few kilometres from the victim's home, following an intensive search operation by the police," Ledwaba added.

Shiko was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

He was also sentenced to three years' imprisonment for the violation of the protection order and 10 years for escaping custody. The sentences have to be served concurrently with the life sentence.

polokwanelimpopocourtsgender based violencecrime
