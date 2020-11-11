Life in jail for KwaZulu-Natal cop who shot colleague who caught him drinking while on 'sick leave'

A former police constable was sentenced to life imprisonment by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Monday for the murder of a colleague in 2019.

Sithembiso Innocent Nhleko, 31, shot and killed Sergeant Melusi Thokoza Sibisi at the Ekhombe Police Community Service Centre on 24 May 2019 after Sibisi took pictures of him drinking with colleagues, despite having called in sick, said police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

Sibisi was the commander of the Community Service Centre. Nhleko had earlier informed Sibisi he was sick and would be taking the day off.

Nhleko was, however, seen drinking at the police barracks later that day, and Sibisi then took pictures and video footage of this.

Nhleko became angry and went home to fetch his service pistol. Upon his return to the Community Service Centre, Nhleko opened fire on Sibisi, killing him.

Mhlongo said Nhleko was sentenced to life imprisonment with aggravating circumstances for the murder of a police officer.