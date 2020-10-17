34m ago

Life in jail for Limpopo man who raped, impregnated 10-year-old stepdaughter

Nicole McCain
A Limpopo man found guilty of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter has been handed a life sentence in the Lenyenye Regional Court.

The child became pregnant as a result of the rape, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The rape took place at their home in a village in the Maake policing area between 2013 and 2016. The stepfather waited until his wife had left home, before raping the girl, Mojapelo said.

READ | Life sentence for man who raped stepdaughter, 7, as her sister, 4, kept watch at door

"The accused covered his tracks by waking up in the early hours to make fire while his wife was asleep. He then waited for her to go to work before entering the girl's room and [raping] her.

"The heinous crime was only revealed after the victim's grandmother discovered she was pregnant. The victim then disclosed how the accused repeatedly raped her and threatened to harm her if she told anyone," Mojapelo said.

The sentence was handed down to the 38-year-old on Wednesday.

