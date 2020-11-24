1h ago

Life in jail for man who raped 10-year-old girl and then gave her money for chips

Riaan Grobler
A man has been jailed for raping a 10-year-old girl.
PHOTO: iStock

A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 10-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

The incident happened in Ga-Makanye village in Mankweng on 21 March 2019.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Mapalane Arthur Magoro, 35, took the girl to an unfinished house, instructed her to undress and raped her.

Afterward, he gave her money to buy a packet of chips and threatened her not to tell anyone.

The child reported the incident to her mother and a case of rape was opened at the Mankweng police station.

Magoro was arrested immediately and held in custody throughout the trial until he was ultimately sentenced by the Mankweng Regional Court, outside Polokwane.

