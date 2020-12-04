2h ago

add bookmark

Life in jail for man who stabbed ex-girlfriend to death on bus

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • A man from Mpumalanga has been handed a life sentence for murdering his ex-girlfriend.
  • He stabbed her on a bus in front of terrified commuters in January.
  • Phindile Portia Mahlangu was taken to a clinic but succumbed to her wounds.

A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life behind bars for brutally killing his former girlfriend on a bus in front of horrified passengers on 6 January.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, 28-year-old Titus Timtos Thabo was sentenced by the Mpumalanga division of the High Court sitting at Middelburg on Wednesday.

Thabo took a bus from Pretoria to KwaMhlanga and sat on a seat away from his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend Phindile Portia Mahlangu.

According to evidence presented to the court, Thabo could not accept that Mahlangu had ended their relationship.

"The bus reached Allemansdrift C near Vaalbank, where most commuters alighted, but Mahlangu and Thabo remained with [a] few commuters, as well as the bus driver," Mdhluli said.

READ | 'Jealous' boyfriend allegedly stabs 20-year-old woman to death in Eastern Cape

"Thabo then suddenly stood up and walked towards Mahlangu, where an argument ensued about the decision she took regarding their relationship. Thabo then slapped her before stabbing her with a knife several times.

Screamed for help

"Terrified commuters screamed in fear for help [and] the bus driver attempted to stop the bus so that he could intervene. However, Thabo instructed him to continue driving while he went on stabbing Mahlangu, in spite of her pleading for her life.

"He then told the driver to stop and he got off the bus and went home. Mahlangu, who was bleeding profusely, was assisted to a nearby house [from] where she was then taken to the nearest clinic. Unfortunately, she later succumbed to her injuries."

Police were notified about the incident and a case of murder was opened. Thabo's brother convinced him to hand himself over to the Vaalbank police.

Police management in Mpumalanga has welcomed the sentence.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacourtsgender-based violencecrime
Lottery
5 bag R81k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 379 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 659 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1761 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

25m ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.15
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.12)
Gold
1842.14
(+0.12)
Silver
24.19
(+0.76)
Platinum
1046.50
(+2.31)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2326.20
(+1.28)
All Share
59324.63
(+0.64)
Top 40
54508.66
(+0.62)
Financial 15
11542.83
(+1.26)
Industrial 25
80107.79
(+0.54)
Resource 10
56899.05
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo