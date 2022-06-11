Life in prison for father who doused 8-month-old daughter in paraffin and burnt her alive

Vusumzi Pothelwa has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his eight-month-old baby.

He doused her in paraffin and set her alight in Dunoon, Western Cape in 2019.

Pothelwa was also convicted of attempting to murder his girlfriend on the same evening that he killed his baby.

Vusumzi Pothelwa, who has been described as a cold killer and danger to society, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after killing his eight-month-old daughter by dousing her with paraffin before setting her alight.

In April this year, the Western Cape High Court found Pothelwa guilty of murdering his daughter, Khwezi and the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, Sivuyisive Mtshengu as well as assault and arson.

The National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement on Friday that the court sentenced Pothelwa to life imprisonment for Khwezi's murder, four years imprisonment for Mshengu's attempted murder, six months imprisonment for assault and 12 months in prison for arson.

"The court ordered all the sentences to run concurrently, with the sentence imposed for the murder conviction. It then declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm," NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Burnt alive

According to the State, the events leading up to the horrific murder of Khwezi started on 16 November 2019 when Mtshengu attended a birthday celebration of her cousin in Dunoon.

Ntabazalila said:

The accused was invited, but elected not to attend. Mtshengu bought her partner beers so that he could look after their two children. Pothelwa's responsibility was to look after the children as he was unemployed.

When Mtshengu returned from the party in the early hours of the morning, she was accompanied by her cousin and her cousin's boyfriend.

An argument then ensued between Pothelwa and the cousin and her boyfriend.

"The cousin and her boyfriend left and Mtshengu took the deceased with her to bed."

"The accused continued drinking and played music loud inside the room. Ms Mtshengu wanted him to lower the volume, but he refused."

Pothelwa then assaulted Mtshengu when she attempted to lower the volume herself. Mtshengu then took Khwezi and went to sleep in an outside toilet.

"The accused entered the toilet and swore at her."

Mtshengu fled to a nearby house for help while the couple's neighbours found Khwezi burning in the corner of the toilet.

"Mtshengu returned to find police in the yard and was informed that her child had passed away. She received medical treatment as she sustained bruising under her right eye during the assault."

"Her child died as a result of smoke inhalation and fire burn."

Most horrific death

Prosecutor, advocate Leon Snyman, welcomed the sentence.

During the trial, Snyman had argued that gender-based-violence was the order of the day and there was an outcry from the communities towards the justice system to stop it.

"Both Mtshengu and baby Khwezi form part of a vulnerable group of our society that is in desperate need of protection from the courts," Snyman said.

"Baby Khwezi was only eight-months-old when she was burnt alive. This is the most horrific way one could die and she suffered severe pain before her death.

"It is, respectfully, be submitted that a clear message must be sent to the community that the conduct of the accused will not be tolerated," he argued.