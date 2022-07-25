14m ago

add bookmark

Life in prison for Gauteng killers who burnt man alive for attempting to steal TV

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Norman Makgopa, Tumelo Makgopa and Dennis Pasha have been sentenced in the Gauteng High Court.
Norman Makgopa, Tumelo Makgopa and Dennis Pasha have been sentenced in the Gauteng High Court.
Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp
  • Three convicted murderers have been sentenced to life in prison.
  • The men burnt a man alive for attempting to steal a television.
  • The court said the victim had suffered one of the most horrific deaths imaginable.

Three people have been sentenced to life behind bars for burning a man alive after he attempted to steal a television near Tembisa in Gauteng.

Norman Makgopa, Tumelo Makgopa and Dennis Pasha were sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg last Monday.

They were found guilty of the kidnapping and premeditated murder of Pitso Mamaropeng Rampya. Acting Judge Stuart Wilson said the manner in which Rampya had died haunted his family.

Rampya was taken to a football pitch in Tswelopele Extension 8 near Tembisa and burnt alive for attempting to steal the television set from the Makgopa home in October 2020, News24 previously reported.

READ | Trio guilty of murder after burning man alive for attempting to steal TV

Rampya was caught by Norman's spouse, Mosibudi Modiba. Rampya tried to flee, but was caught by Tumelo, who took him back to the residence. Rampya had apparently told a series of lies.

At first, he said he was in the house because he had been tired and hungry, presumably looking for something to eat or somewhere to sleep.

According to the court judgment, he then said he wanted to buy a television set and wanted to ask how much the Makgopas' set cost.

Tumelo was not convinced by these stories. Rampya was released into the street, where a crowd slapped and kicked him.

He attempted to flee, but the assault continued while the crowd questioned why he had been in the Makgopa residence.

One of the Makgopas' neighbours accused Rampya of being a criminal who had recently robbed and killed someone in the area, the court heard at the time.

Norman, Tumelo, Pasha, and Potego Mohlala were indicted on charges of kidnapping and premeditated murder. During the trial, the State alleged that they were part of the crowd and had participated in Rampya's abduction, assault, and subsequent murder.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Norman denied being part of the crowd, but all the other accused admitted that they were present when Rampya was detained and assaulted outside the Makgopas' house.

The accused, however, denied participating in the murder and further denied being present when Rampya was burnt to death.

Mohlala was discharged from prosecution on 3 March 2022 after the State closed its case.

During sentencing, Judge Wilson said Rampya may have tried to steal the TV but did not deserve to die. Wilson said Rampya was not killed by a faceless mob but "individuals within the crowd, the three accused persons before me included, decided that he had to die".

Wilson added:

They each decided to detain him, to punch him, to kick him, to set him alight, and to hold him down under a mattress while he suffered one of the most horrific deaths imaginable.

Wilson said the effect of Rampya's death on his family were devastating.

"Both the imputation of criminality and the cruelty of the violence inflicted on him are obviously very difficult to come to terms with, and [Rampya's] aunt often imagines what would have happened had she asked [him] to stay at church with her on the day of his death. These emotional injuries may never heal."

He said Rampya was more than the petty thief described at trial. He said Rampya, who had been 25 when he was killed, lost his parents to illness when he was just 12 years old, and he was raised by his aunt.

Rampya also sang in a choir, played football and he danced.

"His natural shyness vanished when he went to church. Communal worship gave him a sense of community, and perhaps a sense of the divine," the judgment read.

READ | Close to 300 vigilante-inspired murder cases recorded this year, says top cop

"The accused persons, in this case, are not particularly young. The offence of which they have been convicted is of the worst kind, both in terms of the level of cruelty involved and the amount of time each of them had to reassess their conduct and pull back from inflicting the fate that [Rampya] ultimately suffered.

"I see nothing inherently disproportionate in a life sentence for this sort of crime being imposed on people ranging in age, as the accused persons do, from their mid-twenties to their early thirties," Wilson said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
22% - 2866 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
56% - 7497 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2947 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.75
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.23
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,723.25
-0.3%
Silver
18.51
-0.4%
Palladium
2,018.00
-1.4%
Platinum
881.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,602
-0.3%
All Share
67,938
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,704
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,430
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,177
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo