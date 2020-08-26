33m ago

add bookmark

Life in prison for man who killed 12-year-old Athlone boy while buying drugs

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man will spend the rest of his life in jail for killing a 12-year-old boy.
A man will spend the rest of his life in jail for killing a 12-year-old boy.
iStock
  • A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 12-year-old boy during a drug purchase in 2018. 
  • Jerome Cupido shot the boy and two other men at a house in Athlone when Cupido and a friend went there to buy drugs. 
  • Cupido will not be eligible for parole, the court ruled. 

A man was sentenced to life in prison in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for shooting and killing a 12-year-old boy during a drug purchase in 2018. 

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, Jerome "Rompie" Cupido and another man went to 8 Short Street in Hazendal, Athlone on 26 April 2018 to buy drugs.

The owner of the house, Ashraf Mitchell, was not at home and the 12-year-old boy and two other men, Samuel Brown and Clint Sholtz, were sitting around an open fire in front of the yard of the house when Cupido arrived with the man who accompanied him.

READ | Boy, 8, killed, girl injured by stray bullets during housing protest in Cape Town

"The men enquired about and purchased drugs from Samuel Brown, whereupon Brown went into the house to get the drugs," Van Wyk said. 

"When he returned from the house and handed the drugs to [Cupido], [he] took the drugs, took out a firearm and started to shoot at the deceased and the complainants. The deceased and complainants sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital, where they received medical treatment. Twelve-year-old Aseef Mitchell died the same evening in hospital due to the gunshot wound."

Cupido was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for murder. For attempted murder, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.. For the possession of a firearm, the court handed him a 15-years prison sentence.

The Western Cape police management welcomed the sentence.

Related Links
3 men get life sentence for murder of police captain killed during KZN shopping centre heist
Asithandile Zozo murder: Suspect to appear in court once he recovers from suicide attempt
Man arrested for murder of woman, 90, and her daughter after accusing them of witchcraft
Read more on:
cape towncourtsnarcoticscrime
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 530 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 1281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.85
(-0.27)
ZAR/GBP
22.16
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.13
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.28)
Gold
1919.11
(-0.54)
Silver
26.32
(-0.61)
Platinum
922.00
(-0.59)
Brent Crude
46.31
(+1.42)
Palladium
2171.00
(+0.68)
All Share
56114.23
(-0.90)
Top 40
51767.88
(-0.94)
Financial 15
10451.95
(-0.06)
Industrial 25
75395.83
(+0.06)
Resource 10
55168.44
(-2.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20238.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo