19m ago

add bookmark

Life in prison for man who murdered woman when she got up after rape

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • The NPA welcomed the lengthy jail term handed down to the man who raped and murdered former school receptionist Corrienne Tesner.
  • Tesner was stabbed 31 times when she tried to get up after being raped. 
  • Taelo Stephen Mathabathaba was sentenced to two life terms and 23 years' direct imprisonment for the brutal attack on Tesner.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the lengthy jail term handed down to a man found guilty of the brutal rape and murder of former school receptionist Corrienne Tesner in Secunda.

NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Taelo Stephen Mathabathaba, 33, was sentenced to two life terms and 23 years' direct imprisonment by the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Delmas.

Tesner was at her home in Secunda on 23 February 2019 when Mathabathaba broke in.

In his statement to the court, he said he dragged the 63-year-old woman to her bedroom and raped her.

However, as he was leaving the house, Tesner tried to get up.

READ | Man gets three life terms for killing two children, raping one

He grabbed her and stabbed her 31 times.

Tesner died, and in an effort to conceal his DNA, he smeared her blood on her private parts.

He left the scene with her car, laptop, sound system and a television set.

The Ridge Times reported he was eventually arrested after he broke into another house, and was linked to Tesner's murder by a persistent detective. He had previously been convicted of house breaking and robbery. 

Sergeant Bongani Mabaso told the publication he made the connection after going through the records of Tesner's stolen cellphone. He had checked up on one number, pretending it was a wrong number and had noted that a "Taefo" had answered. While checking Mathabathaba's address for his bail application in the housebreaking case, a man at Mathabatha's house referred to him by his African name Taefo. It was then that the sergeant realised there was a possible connection between the housebreaking and Tesner's murder.

After the sentencing in October, Mabaso was reported as saying the brutality of the case haunted him.

The NPA said prosecutor Lawrence Motheogane heard from Tesner's daughter, Anna, that the family was still traumatised by the way she was killed.

Mathabathaba was sentenced to:

 - five years' imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to steal and theft;

 - life imprisonment for rape;

 - life imprisonment for murder;

- 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances;

- Three years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The court ordered that the sentences for some of the charges run concurrently with the life sentence.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Former cop guilty of raping mentally handicapped teenager
Parolee found guilty of 2 murders and 18 rapes in the Eastern Cape
Man who raped ex-girlfriend 4 times gets 70 years behind bars
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacourtscrimerape
Lottery
2 players bag R189k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
38% - 2042 votes
Joe Biden
40% - 2134 votes
I don't care
22% - 1192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
view
ZAR/USD
15.83
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.65
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
18.69
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.48)
Gold
1907.50
(+0.20)
Silver
24.20
(+1.22)
Platinum
871.50
(+0.66)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+3.83)
Palladium
2306.00
(+1.56)
All Share
53656.21
(+0.88)
Top 40
49300.89
(+0.92)
Financial 15
10016.22
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
75313.36
(+2.53)
Resource 10
49535.78
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo