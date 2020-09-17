1h ago

add bookmark

Life in prison for man who raped 5-year-old who went to buy ice lollies and biscuits

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tashume "Happy" Bambore.
Tashume "Happy" Bambore.
NPA
  • An Eastern Cape shopkeeper has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 5-year-old girl. 
  • The girl had gone to his shop to buy ice lollies and biscuits. 
  • He then lured her into a bedroom where he raped her.

A 31-year-old Eastern Cape shopkeeper has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl who went to his store to buy ice lollies and biscuits in Phakamisa, outside King William's Town.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, Tashume "Happy" Bambore lured the girl into a bedroom where he raped her on 11 March last year.

"A 36-year-old customer entered the shop and saw Bambore appearing from the bedroom while pulling up his pants. The 5-year-old also appeared from the bedroom with him. The customer then immediately called a 29-year-old fellow Phakamisa resident and they took the child to her mother. The child then disclosed to her mother what had occurred," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

Zwelitsha police arrested Bambore on the same day.

State advocate Linda Jekwa asked the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho to not deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the rape.

READ | Eastern Cape father to appear in court for allegedly raping his daughter, 4

"I'm requesting for the court to send out a strong message that such offences will not be tolerated and that the accused should be sentenced to life imprisonment."

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Chanzelle de Kock, said: "I am pleased with the sentence as this will confirm the strong message from the courts that violence against women, and especially our children, will not be tolerated."

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga added: "As a province we are concerned about regular reports of adult men forcing themselves on young children. We are grateful for the outcome of the good working relationship between our detectives, the courts and the prosecuting authority."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Gauteng cops investigating alleged rape of 2-year-old while in Covid-19 isolation at hospital
Mpumalanga security guard regarded as a 'father figure' appears in court for child rape
Fake 'soccer coach' arrested after allegedly luring, raping young boy with soccer dream
Read more on:
policenpaeastern capecrimerape
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 4077 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1108 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1471 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.25
(-0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.72)
Gold
1943.88
(-0.80)
Silver
26.78
(-1.29)
Platinum
947.00
(-2.11)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2367.00
(-0.73)
All Share
55038.90
(-1.65)
Top 40
50705.29
(-1.79)
Financial 15
9967.50
(-1.19)
Industrial 25
73065.95
(-1.53)
Resource 10
55545.21
(-2.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo