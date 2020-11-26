4m ago

Life in prison for man who shot and killed 8-year-old during KwaZulu-Natal house robbery

Riaan Grobler
A man who shot and killed an 8-year-old child during a house robbery in Tongaat was sentenced to life imprisonment.
PHOTO: iStock

A man who shot and killed an eight-year-old child during a house robbery in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

On Tuesday, the Verulam Regional Court sentenced Fika Ndlovu, 29, for murder and robbery.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, four men entered a house at Magwaveni in Tongaat on 19 January 2018 at 21:00 and held the family at gunpoint, demanding cash. They were given R400 that the family had in the house, but they wanted more money.

They then ransacked the house and fled with two cellphones. While fleeing, one of the men fired three shots, which struck eight-year-old Olwethu Mthembu.

Ndlovu was arrested in December 2018. He was positively identified through an identification parade.

He remained in custody throughout the trial.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

